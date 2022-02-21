ramayan fame ramanand sagar grandgaughter sakshi chopra goes outside in bralette top and tron ​​style jeans people says competing urfi javed see

The way in which Sakshi Chopra has been spotted outside the house, everyone is comparing her to Urfi Javed. These pictures of Sakshi Chopra are also becoming very viral on social media.

Fashionest Urfi Javed Appeve Atrangi is dominated by fashion sense but there is someone else who has now come to give competition to Urfi Javed. Yeh Haseena Hai is Sakshi Chopra, granddaughter of Ramayan fame Ramanand Sagar. Sakshi Chopra has always been in the headlines for her bold acts. If you look at Sakshi Chopra’s Instagram, the whole is full of her sizzling pictures.

Recently Sakshi Chopra was spotted roaming in Mumbai. During this, the paparazzi clicked all her pictures, which are becoming fiercely viral on social media. After seeing Sakshi Chopra in these pictures, it is clear that when Sakshi would have reached the public place, everyone would have just kept looking at her.

In these pictures, you can see that Sakshi was wearing a bralette top during this time. Sakshi teamed up her look with Atrangi jeans. Along with this, she completed her look with dark makeup.

In these pictures, Sakshi has followed a strange kind of fashion. He is wearing a completely different type of dress. Commenting on these pictures of Sakshi, netizens are saying what kind of fashion this is. Sakshi is getting trolled because of her in dress.

Sakshi’s boldness is being seen in these pictures. Well this is not the first time Sakshi is getting trolled because of her dress. Even before this, Sakshi has been trolled on the internet because of her dress. Let me tell you, Sakshi’s Insta account is full of her bold pictures.

Sakshi keeps sharing her bold pictures on her Insta account every day. Everyone is stunned to see the boldness of Sakshi in these pictures. Sakshi has a huge fan following on Instagram. He is followed by more than 5 lakh people on this platform. Although sometimes Urfi also makes her Instagram private.