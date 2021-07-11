ramayan fame sita aka dipika chikhlia shares pictures in modern look

New Delhi. TV’s most superhit show ‘Ramayana’ has given tremendous recognition to all its actors across the country. Actress Deepika Chikhaliya, who plays Mata Sita in the show, also has a lot of craze among the people. He has a strong fan following. In such a situation, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. She also shares pictures of her Ramayana many times years old. But now Deepika has posted her latest pictures, seeing which her fans are becoming very happy.

Also read: Laxman Sunil Lahiri of ‘Ramayana’ shared a picture from the bathroom, fans are making funny comments

These pictures have been posted by Deepika Chikhaliya from her Instagram account. In the pictures, Deepika is seen in a modern look and is looking very beautiful. In the photo, Deepika is seen with a light blue color denim shirt with a black colored lining shirt. Her look in this dress is made on sight. Deepika has kept her hair open. Wearing red lipstick, the actress has posed in a very innocent style.

These pictures of Deepika are now becoming quite viral on social media. Thousands of likes have come on these pictures of her so far. Also, fans are praising her beauty fiercely. Many users commented that she is looking beautiful as always. At the same time, a user wrote, ‘Mother you are looking so cute.’

Also read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going to be each other forever, wedding date announced

Let us tell you that even before this, Deepika Chikhaliya had shared many of her pictures in a modern look, which the fans liked a lot. Talking about the work front, Deepika Chikhaliya played Sita Mata in ‘Ramayana’, apart from Deepika’s many shows like ‘Vikram and Betaal’, ‘Luv-Kush’, ‘Dada-Dadi Ki Kahani’, ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’. have worked in. Now it is reported that Dipika Chikhlia will soon be seen in Sarojini Naidu’s biopic.