Ramayana Fame Actor Sunil Lahri Shared Bathroom Pic

New Delhi. Created by famous filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, ‘Ramayana’ is still the first choice of people. Many characters of this serial were given a lot of love by the audience. One of which is actor Sunil Lahiri, who plays Laxman. Actor Sunil Lahiri is very active on social media. He often keeps posting his pictures and videos for his fans. Recently Sunil Lahiri has posted a picture of himself. After seeing which his fans are praising him fiercely.

Shared selfie and learned to save water

Actually, on the previous day i.e. on Monday, Sunil Lahiri posted a picture of himself. In which he is standing in the bathroom and he has clicked this picture immediately after taking a bath. Sharing the picture, Sunil Lahiri writes in the caption that- ‘A water bath is enough to remove all your fatigue. About 60 percent of our body is water. Water is life. save water Save Life.’

This picture of Sunil Lahiri is becoming increasingly viral. Fans have also gone crazy after seeing the style of the actor.

Also read- When Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramayan, had an accident, the car fell down from the highway

Fans praised fiercely

On the picture of Sunil Lahiri, his fans are showering a lot of love by commenting and liking. Commenting on a user, wrote that ‘Hi sir, what have you said. Totally unconscious. At the same time, another user has written that ‘Good morning sir, absolutely right… Perfect caption sir, very beautiful picture, take care.’ In the comments, fans are praising Sunil Lahiri’s look a lot.

Also read- Sunil Lahri shared an old picture during the shooting, Lord Ram was seen resting on the chair

Record made after re-telecast

Let us tell you that the Ramayana serial was aired on Doordarshan in the 80s. Even at that time the serial was well-liked. The artists of Ramayana came to be worshiped as God across the country. At the same time, when the lockdown was imposed in the country due to Corona, after years, the show was telecast again on Doordarshan channel. Who registered his name in history in terms of viewership. Let us tell you that actor Arun Govil appeared in the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana. At the same time, actress Deepika appeared in the role of Sita. The character of Ravana was played by actor Arvind Trivedi.