Ramayana Ravana Arvind Trivedi dies: Ramayana’s ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi dies of a heart attack at the age of 82

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravana in Ramanand Sagar’s hit series ‘Ramayana’, has passed away. He breathed his last in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 82 years old. When our colleague Itimes contacted his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, he confirmed this.

Kaustubh said, ‘He has been sick for the last few days. He was not well, but today he had a heart attack. After this many parts of his body stopped working. Arvind Trivedi’s funeral will be held on Wednesday morning.



Many times rumors of death were spread

Rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death have spread many times. Rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death in 2019 spread like wildfire in May. His nephew Kaustubh Trivedi later denied it on Twitter and appealed not to spread fake news.

At the same time, when rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death spread once again last year, Sunil Lahari, who plays Laxman in ‘Ramayana’, denied the rumors. Along with him, family members also responded to the rumor mongers.



Worked in many movies and TV shows

Arvind Trivedi, originally from Madhya Pradesh, started his career with the film ‘Paraya Dhan’. After this he acted in many Gujarati films besides some Hindi films and established his identity. Arvind Trivedi has acted in about 300 films. Apart from ‘Ramayana’, he also played an important role in the TV show ‘Vikram and Betal’. He received many awards for his contribution to Gujarati films and was honored by the Gujarat government.



Step into politics

Apart from acting, Arvind Trivedi also tried his luck in politics. In 1991, he contested from Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat on a BJP ticket and won Parliament.