Ramayana Ravana Arvind Trivedi dies: Ramayana’s ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi dies of a heart attack at the age of 82

Many times rumors of death were spread
Rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death have spread many times. Rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death in 2019 spread like wildfire in May. His nephew Kaustubh Trivedi later denied it on Twitter and appealed not to spread fake news.
At the same time, when rumors of Arvind Trivedi’s death spread once again last year, Sunil Lahari, who plays Laxman in ‘Ramayana’, denied the rumors. Along with him, family members also responded to the rumor mongers.
Worked in many movies and TV shows
Arvind Trivedi, originally from Madhya Pradesh, started his career with the film ‘Paraya Dhan’. After this he acted in many Gujarati films besides some Hindi films and established his identity. Arvind Trivedi has acted in about 300 films. Apart from ‘Ramayana’, he also played an important role in the TV show ‘Vikram and Betal’. He received many awards for his contribution to Gujarati films and was honored by the Gujarat government.
Step into politics
Apart from acting, Arvind Trivedi also tried his luck in politics. In 1991, he contested from Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat on a BJP ticket and won Parliament.
