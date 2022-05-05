Rambo: Tiger Shroff To Give Four to Five Months for Prepping Action Sequences; Shooting of the Film To Start From the End of 2022



Action star Tiger Shroff, who was most recently seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, will invest four to five months to prepare for ‘Rambo’, for which he will start shooting by the end of 2022. As per a media report, Rohit Dhawan, the director will start working on the film after he wraps up ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Rambo Remake: Prabhas to Replace Tiger Shroff in the Siddharth Anand Directorial?

Both Rohit and Tiger will work concurrently on the prep. While Tiger will train for the action sequences, Rohit will work on the pre-production of the film which entails locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations. Tiger Shroff’s Rambo Remake Sees a Big Change, Director Siddharth Anand Steps Down to Make Way for Rohit Dhawan.

Producer Siddharth Anand, who directed Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 action film ‘War’, doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project and that’s the reason he is going all out in terms of preparations. Meanwhile, Tiger also has Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.

