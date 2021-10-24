Ramdas Athawale said – my request to Shahrukh, send de-addiction center to improve Aryan, said – our party with Sameer Wankhede

Athawale also said that Nawab Malik is trying to assassinate Sameer Wankhede’s character. They should not make such false allegations. There is no fact in the allegations against Sameer.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan is in trouble after the arrest of son Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has given a statement on this issue.

Athawale said, ‘I request Shahrukh Khan that Aryan Khan should be reformed. My advice is that Aryan Khan should be admitted to a drug de-addiction center for 1-2 months, by this he can be free from drugs.’

During this, Athawale also said that his party (Republican Party of India) stands with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

Let us tell you that earlier a twist had come in the drugs case related to Aryan Khan. In this case, a person deposed on behalf of the central probe agency NCB had claimed that he had listened to zonal director Sameer Wankhede to pay Rs 8 crore. However, the investigating agency NCB had denied the allegations of the witness.

According to news channel NDTV, Prabhakar Cell, deposed on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau, has claimed complicity and money deals against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and another witness KP Gosavi.

Prabhakar Cell has said in his affidavit that he is the bodyguard of KP Gosavi. He has heard about a deal of 18 crores between KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Out of which 8 crore was to be given to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Along with this, he also said in the affidavit that he had taken cash from KP Gosavi and had given it to Sam D’Souza.

Apart from this, Prabhakar SAIL also claimed that after the NCB raid it had seen SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza sitting together in a blue Mercedes car. After which Gosavi asked him to be a witness and NCB got him to sign on a plain paper.

However, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede dismissed the claims of the witness and said that he would give a befitting reply. At the same time, sources in the agency also termed this claim as baseless and said that if there was a transaction of money then why would anyone be in jail. At the same time, the source also said that this claim has been made only to malign the image of the agency. However, the disclosure witness Prabhakar Cell has said that he is in danger of his life. Hence he has filed the affidavit.