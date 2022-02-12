Ramdas Athawale took a dig at Shashi Tharoor English on social media on budget 2022

Union Minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale is often in the headlines for his statements. Athawale has also spoken in Parliament through his poetry and Athawale has also been taking recourse to his poetry to attack the opposition. At this time Ramdas Athawale is in the headlines for catching Shashi Tharoor’s mistake in English and now Athawale has taken a jibe at Shashi Tharoor through his poetry.

Talking to the media, Ramdas Athawale said that whose name I saw on Twitter in English is Shashi, seeing his statement makes me laugh! Athawale is taunting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor through these two lines because Shashi Tharoor, while sharing a picture of Ramdas Athawale, wrote that even Union Minister Ramdas Athawale did not understand the budget. Some spellings were misspelled in this tweet of Tharoor. On this Athawale retaliated. Now all kinds of reactions are coming out on Athawale’s poem.

Responding to Athawale’s poem, a user named Rahul Mehra said, “Hey brother, the amount of time he (Shashi Tharoor) has spent in school and university, you must not have entered politics. Ashok Shekhawat wrote that in whichever plate I have laddus, I should go and sit there.

A user named Aatish Sharma wrote that it will take his place after Lalu. A user named Hawa Singh wrote that Ramdas Athawale ji English is not seen, read and spoken. To see, nature has created a lot. Shashi ji, you should give English tuition to Athavale ji for a few days. They see English, do not read and speak.

Let us tell you that while removing the mistake from Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, while replying, wrote that Shashi Tharoor ji, there are many mistakes in your tweet. Like Bydgut will be replaced by Budget and Rely will be replaced. This tweet of Athawale has now become a topic of discussion in social media.