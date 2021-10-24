Ramdev On Petrol Diesel Rising Price Says Theres Is Economical Challenges On News 24 Baba Deletes His Previous Tweet On It

Taking a U-turn from the tweet made during the UPA government, Baba Ramdev defended the government on the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said that there are economic challenges.

The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing day by day in the country. On Saturday also, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 35-35 paise per liter. In such a situation, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many big cities of the country including Delhi. Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev’s statement regarding petrol and diesel is also making a lot of headlines. In fact, during the UPA government, Baba Ramdev had tweeted that if black money is returned, then petrol will be available at Rs 30 per liter. However, taking a U-turn from his statement, Baba Ramdev now defended the government by naming the economic challenges.

Baba Ramdev’s video related to this is also making a lot of headlines, in which he was asked that if you had said that if black money comes, then petrol will be available at Rs 30 per liter? But now that the prices are increasing, is the black money also increasing? Responding to this, Baba Ramdev said, “The movement we started in the whole country for black money, corruption, at that time I had kept some provisions.”

Baba Ramdev further said in his statement, “What were the programs of different types of economic reforms, I said that if oil is sold according to the rate of crude oil and tax is reduced, then definitely what I said Yes, it could have been. Now the way the government has nurtured the entire economy.”

Baba Ramdev further said in his statement, “There are different economic challenges, the government has to run the government, the social work of the national interest also has to be continued. So the tax which is there, they are not able to remove it. But sometime the dream will definitely come true, that is the hope.” Social media users including leaders of opposition parties are also tweeting a lot regarding this statement of Baba Ramdev.

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi took a jibe at Baba Ramdev for his remarks and said, “Now the ‘curd’ has frozen in Lala ji’s mouth.” Famous comedian and writer Rajiv Nigam took a jibe at Baba Ramdev and wrote, “Maybe Baba ji also blows. Otherwise how can anyone talk so much camel-pattern.

Journalist Hemwati Nandan Rajoura took a jibe at Baba Ramdev’s statement and wrote, “The government has to run the government, it has to continue the social work of the national interest. That’s why petrol and diesel are being taxed more.” Apart from this, let us tell you that Baba Ramdev has also deleted the tweet getting 30 rupees per liter of petrol during the UPA government.