Rameshwar Sharma v Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi outraged BJP

Rameshwar Sharma v Rahul Gandhi: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has launched a scathing attack on former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi. On Wednesday, Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi does not think that Hindus have blood and that he is insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. Sharma announced an FIR against Rahul and apologized.Rahul had said that BJP and RSS are not real Hindus. They insult Lakshmi and Durga. On the contrary, Sharma said in Bhopal that Rahul Gandhi ji, you are not a Hindu either. Even your ancestors were not Hindus. We are not ashamed to call ourselves Hindus. When Nehru was the Prime Minister, the country was divided and thousands of Hindus died. You should be thankful that RSS came into existence.

Sharma further said that Rahul Gandhi’s mother is a Christian. His brother-in-law is also a Christian. Rahul Gandhi does not think he has Hindu blood. He also accused Rahul of insulting Hindu deities. Apologizing to Rahul Gandhi, Sharma said he would file an FIR against him on Thursday.