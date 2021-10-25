Rami Malek Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



splits: 11

What is Rami Malek’s Net Worth?

Rami Malek is an American actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Rami Malek is best known for his award-winning performances on the television series “Mr. Robot” and in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” in which he portrayed Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. For his performance in the latter, he became the first actor of Egyptian ancestry to win the Oscar for Best Actor. Among Malek’s other credits are the television series “The War at Home” and “The Pacific,” and the films “Night at the Museum,” “Short Term 12,” and “No Time to Die.”

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Rami Malek was born on May 12, 1981 in Torrance, California to Egyptian immigrant parents Said and Nelly. His father was an insurance salesman, while his mother was an accountant. He has an older sister named Yasmine, as well as an identical twin brother named Sami. As a teen, Malek went to Notre Dame High School in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. There, he was on the debate team during his freshman year. Although he struggled with his rhetoric, his debate teacher was impressed by his dramatic interpretation, and urged him to pursue drama. He subsequently acted in the one-man play “Zooman and the Sign.” For his higher education, Malek attended the University of Evansville in Indiana, where he studied theater. He also spent a semester abroad studying at Harlaxton College in England. Malek went on to intern at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut.

Following his college graduation, Malek moved to New York, where he performed in plays with the Slant Theatre Project. Shortly after, he moved back to the Los Angeles area to find work in Hollywood. During this time, he made a living by delivering pizzas and making sandwiches. After many failed attempts to get work as an actor, he finally received a call from casting director Mara Casey. This led to his first role, in a 2004 episode of the television series “Gilmore Girls.” The same year, he starred in the play “Johnny Boy” at the Falcon Theatre in Burbank. In 2005, Malek received his Screen Actors Guild card.

Television Career

Malek followed up his television debut on “Gilmore Girls” with appearances on the action war drama “Over There” and the supernatural drama “Medium” in 2005. Also that year, he began playing the recurring role of Kenny Al-Bahir on the sitcom “The War at Home.” Malek returned to television with another significant role in 2010, playing a suicide bomber on the eighth season of the action series “24.” However, he soon grew tired of being racially typecast. Later in 2010, he earned critical praise for his role as Corporal Merriell “Snafu” Shelton in the HBO World War II miniseries “The Pacific.” Malek was subsequently in episodes of “Alcatraz,” the animated series “The Legend of Korra,” and the fantasy drama “Believe.”

In 2015, Malek landed his breakthrough role as mentally unstable computer hacker Elliot Alderson on the psychological thriller series “Mr. Robot.” His performance drew huge critical acclaim and a plethora of awards, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The show ran for four seasons through 2019. During this time, Malek also voiced the recurring character Flip McVicker on the adult animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Film Career

On the big screen, Malek made his debut portraying Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the 2006 fantasy comedy “Night at the Museum.” He later reprised his role in the film’s sequels “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” and “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.” Malek’s other film credits during this time include the Tom Hanks romcom “Larry Crowne”; the military science-fiction film “Battleship”; the psychological period drama “The Master”; and the romantic fantasy sequel “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” in which he played Egyptian vampire Benjamin.

Malek began landing more prominent roles in 2013. In addition to appearing in the romantic crime drama “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and Spike Lee’s remake of the Korean film “Oldboy,” he had a memorable part as an employee at a group home for troubled youth in the independent film “Short Term 12.” The next year, Malek was in the action thriller “Need for Speed” and another Spike Lee joint, “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Following starring roles in “Buster’s Mal Heart” and the remake of “Papillon,” Malek had his most popular film role yet in the 2018 biographical musical drama “Bohemian Rhapsody.” For his performance as Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Malek’s later credits have included “Dolittle,” the crime thriller “The Little Things,” and the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” in which he plays the supervillain Lyutsifer Safin.

Fashion

As he became more famous, Malek began gaining recognition for his quirky fashion sense and unique facial structure. In 2017, he was chosen to be a part of Dior Homme’s Spring campaign. The next year, he graced the inaugural cover of GQ Middle East. Later, in 2020, he was selected as the face of Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer campaign.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Since 2018, Malek has been romantically involved with his “Bohemian Rhapsody” costar Lucy Boynton. He lives in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Malek is involved with many charities, including the ACLU and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. In 2018, inspired by his role as Freddie Mercury, he began working with the (RED) organization to raise funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Real Estate

In May 2021 Rami paid $2 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.