Ramnath Kovind Tokyo Olympic Association: The whole country is proud of Indian Olympic team president Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday said that India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics was excellent and the entire country is proud of the athletes. Kovind hosted the Indian contingent participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at a refreshing event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center here.

Speaking to the players, President Kovind said that the entire country is proud of those who have made the country proud with their performance.



The Indian team won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including two silver, including two silver, he said, adding that the Indian team has done its best so far in the history of Olympic participation.

He said that the performance of these players inspired the youth to participate in sports. “Most players are at the beginning of their playing careers. The spirit and skill with which all the players performed in Tokyo will make India’s presence in the sports world impressive in the years to come.

According to the statement, the President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts. He also lauded the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers in helping the players prepare. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion.

