Rams’ Aaron Donald reveals what woke him up during Super Bowl LVI



Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald is the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who obviously needs no inspiration to perform at the highest level on the biggest stage.

That said, the Bengals gave Donald an extra boost during Super Bowl LVI when he pushed Cincinnati quarterback Joe Barrow out of bounds early in the third quarter. No flags were thrown at the game, but the Bengal players rushed towards the bar and in the end there was a flurry of shots and shots.

Donald doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but he did.

Donald said, “Actually, there were twelve – he looked at me, like, ‘Hey Aaron, it was a fair game’,” Donald said. NBC Sports . “Quarterback told me! I feel like everyone is pushing me, hitting me. I’m almost lost. The ref was like, ‘Aaron, get out of here.’ They [the Bengals] Already got me crazy. Now they want to push me, they tell me all this.

“You just woke me up. You woke me up!”

In that same drive, Donald brought a sack into a third-end-11 game when the Bengals landed on the field and even landed on the Rams’ 11-yard line. Cincinnati kicked the field goal to extend the team’s lead to 20-13, but Donald’s sack kept Ramos at a striking distance.

During the previous feud, Donald was not happy with Bengal guard Hekim Adeniji.

“That number 77,” Donald said, “he talked a little bit, so I wanted to show him how strong I was.

“Roughly got him back to quarterback. You want me to start talking about all this? I like a little competition. We can play averages. Let’s play mean. I had to show them. They got three points from that. But a short-field. Outside of turnover, we fought. “

Donald, who had a chance to win the Super Bowl MVP, had two sacks in the night and left with a game-clinching pressure on Barrow in the Bengals’ final offensive game towards the end of the fourth quarter.

With the Super Bowl victory, Donald further cemented his case as the first Ballet Pro Football Hall of Famer when he decided to withdraw from the game.