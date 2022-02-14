Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope Sean McVay, Aaron Donald want another



Sean McVeigh looks and sounds like someone who stays up all night celebrating his first Super Bowl victory when the coach met Monday morning to discuss his Los Angeles Rams hometown coronation.

“It’s an incredible honor to be here,” McVay said, his sarcastic accent on his sandpaper. “It’s also ruthless for a team to win a championship and then force you to come to a press conference the next morning.”

With the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVeigh finally reached the culmination of a journey that began in early 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. More than five years later, the 36-year-old is also the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl – and the trip made him tired, but thrilled.

McVeigh said nothing on Monday about the possibility of him moving away from football soon, as burnout-prone coaches have suggested when asked about it over the years. But he didn’t feel like he had finished his work in a team that made him a champion.

“I’ve been surrounded by great people,” McVay said. “Good things can happen when you get close to great players, great coaches who are all committed and working in the same direction, pulling that rope in the same direction. When you have the right foundation parts … because of the success of those boys, other people Gets a chance to grow. “

Aaron Donald also reached the pinnacle of his career with a decisive defensive play in Cincinnati’s final snap, harassing Joe Barrow in a fourth-down imperfection that included two sacks to end a Super Bowl performance. The three-time AP defensive player of the year has finally got his first ring – and the 30-year-old star also avoided questions about his early retirement soon after the victory.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Dempf said the team would wait until the end of his celebrations to understand how serious McVeigh and Donald were about starting life after football, but he was hopeful they would both return.

“I think all of these guys have been removed,” Dempf said. “When you get to this point, the gas tank is empty and you’re sitting there holding a trophy. I think it’s going to be a bit scary when you wake up this morning and realize you have to do it again, and you don’t have the energy so I think Talking is actually normal.

“And I would agree. I don’t think Sen’s current pace is sustainable in terms of how much he works if you want to have a family. But one thing I think, these guys all like football. They like to be around each other. “These are all normal questions that are hard to answer right now. One month away, two months away from everyone, and I think things will feel a lot better.”

Even a Super Bowl championship has not affected Rams owner Stan Croenk’s career-long reluctance to talk publicly about many of his sports teams, but Dempf said that “I am more than happy to see him” after the billionaire who built Sophie Stadium raised his first Lombardy trophy. .

“He took two of the biggest risks in the NFL that I can think of in the last decade,” Dempf said. “Buying land to build a stadium, hoping to get a chance to be the Los Angeles Rams again, and hiring a 30-year-old head coach when everyone wants a big name. These two risks ended last night with incredible rewards.”

Ramos has done great things since he moved Crowe from his home country of Missouri to Los Angeles six years ago. Landing in a glamorous town that most of them had forgotten, the rams created an appetite for risk and stocked their roster with the old stars, again drawing everyone’s attention.

Many of these stars played key roles in Ramos’ 16th and final victory. From Donald and Von Miller to Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coupe, the big names in Los Angeles made it to the grand finale.

“There were a lot of people on this team who just respected the game, gave it work and time,” said Coop, who seemed less annoyed than his boss at waking up right after sunrise. “It was a big deal. A lot of people just said, ‘Hey, we have guys here who deserve the Super Bowl. They have to win it.'”

It was the last time in the Super Bowl that Cincinnati took a 20-13 lead in the third quarter with 17 points in a row. The Rams offense managed just three points from seven consecutive draws before his final drive – a 15-play, 79-yard unfinished masterpiece finished Coupe’s 1-yard TD catch.

“We talk a lot about just being able to do your job,” Coop said. “We went through halftime and that third trimester there through a bit of silence. We just have to keep pushing and believe in the details of things.”

The Rams partyed at Disneyland after Monday and they will have a victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Free agency is just four weeks away, and the Rams must decide on a number of key players: Miller, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., starting cornerback Darius Williams, offensive lineman Brian Allen and Austin Corbett and defensive lineman Joe Sebastian. They are also waiting The decision to retire Andrew Whitworth.

But Cooper had a confident answer when he thought the Rams could be the first NFL team to repeat in nearly two decades.

“Of course,” he said. “If you’re going through a season and don’t think you can win it all, it would be a pretty frustrating place to play.”