Rams’ Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl LVI MVP



Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in Sunday night’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coupe took eight receptions for 92 yards, including two touchdowns, including a game-winning score of 1:25 to go into the game with a 15-play, 79-yard drive.