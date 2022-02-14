Sports

Rams fans ordered to 'clear the streets' after Super Bowl win; at least 1 gunshot victim reported

Celebrations in downtown Los Angeles went awry after Hometown Rams won the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night – police ordered a party crowd to disperse around 9pm local time, according to a report.

Several off-ramps of Interstate 110 were closed in downtown areas, causing some traffic jams, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, citing data from the California Highway Patrol. The LAPD also announced an illegal rally after the mob turned violent and resisted orders to disperse.

“We are witnessing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the center of the downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and there is a large police presence,” the LAPD said in a statement.

LAPD added, “Everyone who is part of this mob, obey all dispersal orders and clear the road immediately,” LAPD added.

Meanwhile, at least one person was shot in East Los Angeles on Sunday in an area where more fans had gathered, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the injured man, whose identity was not known, requested help from law enforcement officers at a turn around 8:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tracy Corner said.

According to the report, Corner said shots were fired near Atlantic and Whittier Boulevard, while a suspect probably fired from one car to another.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Members of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory on Sunday at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Members of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory on Sunday at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California.
(Getty Images)

Video posted online by FOX 11 LA reporter Marla Tellez shows lots of people walking down the street, some trembling and getting into cars.

Los Angeles Times Reporter posted pictures and videos Kevin Rector During the chaotic festivities, a grafted city bus was loaded with vehicles – people showed up – many wearing rams jerseys.

Crowds in Los Angeles celebrate Rams' victory at the Super Bowl LVI.

Crowds in Los Angeles celebrate Rams’ victory at the Super Bowl LVI.
(Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Los Angeles Times Reporter posted pictures and videos Jiang Park The same graffiti also shows violent behavior, including silver line metro buses.

Violent weekend

The shooting came a day after four people were injured in a shooting outside The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant in West Los Angeles, where Justin Bieber was hosting a party with celebrity guests after his concert.

A 19-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were shot and taken to hospital in stable condition, while another was shot and taken to hospital, officials said. A 24-year-old man, later identified as rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Capri, was also shot and was posing with fans outside a restaurant when the shooting began.

Kodak Black performs Rolling Loud New York 2021 at City Field in New York City on October 29, 2021.

Kodak Black performs Rolling Loud New York 2021 at City Field in New York City on October 29, 2021.
(Getty Images)

Celebrities including Jeff Bezos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby McGuire, Kendall Jenner and Kholo Kardashian joined Bieber’s party.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that “initial investigations revealed that there was a physical altercation between several people at the scene.” “An unidentified suspect fired a gun, who later fled south from the location.”

Police were still searching for the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


