Rams general manager ‘not buying’ Aaron Donald retirement reports: ‘He’ll get bored and need something to do’

11 seconds ago
Just minutes before the start of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, reports surfaced that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald could retire if the Los Angeles Rams win.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams # 99 reacts after a fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Rob Car / Getty Images)

Ramos Cincinnati picked up a 23-20 win over the Bengals, and after the game, Donald was asked about the report, but he responded by saying that he was “just in the moment.”

Rams general manager Les Snead speaks with Donald, who drafted Donald No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft NFL.com After the team won, and he said he did not believe the seven-time All-Pro player was still ready to hang his clits.

(Rob Car / Getty Images)

Aaron Donald points to finger play after game-ceiling game, emotional after winning rams

“She’ll sleep in it and watch it, but I’m not buying it,” Snead told NFL Media. “She’s a little kid. She’ll be upset and have to do something.”

In the 2021 post season, Donald brought 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He fired the Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow twice and hit him in the fourth and 1st, which sealed the victory for the Rams.

Joe Barrow # 9 of the Cincinnati Bengals has been sacked by Aaron Donald # 99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

In eight seasons, Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. After adding a Super Bowl championship to his Hall of Fame biography, he can now withdraw from the game.

