Rams general manager ‘not buying’ Aaron Donald retirement reports: ‘He’ll get bored and need something to do’



Just minutes before the start of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, reports surfaced that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald could retire if the Los Angeles Rams win.

Ramos Cincinnati picked up a 23-20 win over the Bengals, and after the game, Donald was asked about the report, but he responded by saying that he was “just in the moment.”

Rams general manager Les Snead speaks with Donald, who drafted Donald No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft NFL.com After the team won, and he said he did not believe the seven-time All-Pro player was still ready to hang his clits.

“She’ll sleep in it and watch it, but I’m not buying it,” Snead told NFL Media. “She’s a little kid. She’ll be upset and have to do something.”

In the 2021 post season, Donald brought 3.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He fired the Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow twice and hit him in the fourth and 1st, which sealed the victory for the Rams.

In eight seasons, Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. After adding a Super Bowl championship to his Hall of Fame biography, he can now withdraw from the game.