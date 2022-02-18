Rams hear call to ‘run it back’ but their answer is unclear in some ways



Thousands of people cheered the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl victory parade on Thursday, and yes, apparently thousands of ounces of alcohol were involved. Rams coach Shawn McVeigh at one point was carrying a magnum champagne that was literally the size of a baby.

So it was a celebration for the Super Bowl champions.

This was the goal when the team famously admitted that it was pushing all its proverbial chips to the center of the table. This is what Ramra was trying to do when he went “all in”.

However, the small problem with being in everyone is that people eventually come out. Let’s move on. Let life happen.

And that is what happened to Cincinnati Bengals and, indeed, after beating all the post-season challengers last month.

So here’s the good news: Coach Shawn McVeigh, who was silent on whether he was returning to the team to defend the Super Bowl title, behaved like a man in the hope of doing just that on Wednesday.

He had previously asked harshly-armed questions about his plan with a vague “we’ll see” response, but his actions after the parade suggested he wanted to bring it back.

Here’s how it happened: The parade took place from Figueroa in front of the Los Angeles Coliseum, where a podium was set up.

Aaron Donald, the team’s best player and another who was uncertain about his future, began talking to the assembled fans.

“I’m having a little fun tonight, so if I’m abusive in my words, I’m sorry,” Donald said, and to be clear, it was in the middle of the day. “We’re the world champions, that’s all. All the hard work, all the pressure … all the ups and downs, to be here with you, I’ve been dreaming about it for so long.

“It’s surreal to be here. Like I said, I’m a little drunk, but we’re having a good time … We’re the world champions! We’re the world champions! We’re the best in the world, that’s what’s happening. Look at this. The trophy.”

Donald Lombardy held the trophy high and soon McVeigh asked questions in everyone’s mind.

“Are you interested in driving it back?” The organizer of the festival asked on behalf of the coach.

And then McVeigh grabbed the microphone from the host and shouted, “Run it back, run it back, run it back, run it back!”

So it suggests the coach to come back. Why would he bring up the subject for someone else if he is planning to leave the sidelines for a network television job or travel the world or something?

“I think you saw Shawn on stage today,” Kevin Dempsey, CEO of Rams, told multiple. Journalists beaten. “She is ready to defend our title.”

At the time, however, Donald seemed to agree with the “run it back” slogan.

“We’ve built a super team,” he said. “We can bring back the Super Team. Why can’t it be brought back?”

So it’s fair to believe Donald – except, well, he didn’t say, “I’m coming back.” And what he said came when his mentality was changed by some adult drink.

So no one can be 100 percent sure that Donald will definitely be back in the 2022 season until he says so, but at least he hopes for Southern California.

Whatever happens to Donald and McVeigh, it is certain that the accomplishment accomplished by last year’s Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not drag the Rams.

After winning the Super Bowl LV, the Bucks were able to re-sign or return their 22 starters in offense and defense from the previous season. They have returned their coaching staff unharmed.

This will not happen in Los Angeles as several coaches are leaving and at least a few starters will not return, including attacking left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who is expected to retire, a source familiar with his plans said.

Whitworth, 40, made no announcement during Wednesday’s celebration because he did not consider it the right time or place. He knew this day was more about the team than himself.

So when he was asked about his future, he cleverly redirected the question as if he were dealing with an edge rasher.

“You know? We’ll save that conversation for another day,” Whitworth said. “But what I’m saying is that I haven’t touched it yet: five years ago, I was told I was a little older and I was told my time was up.”

Whitworth was talking about the time when Cincinnati Bengals left him after 11 seasons.

“And I’m saying this to every single person standing there who has ever doubted what you’ve done,” continued Whitworth, “bet on yourself. It’s five years later and I’m holding this trophy and I’m 40 years old.” Come on! Don’t let anyone’s opinion of you become your reality. Bet on yourself. “

Ram bets on themselves this year, and gambling is awarded a handsome prize. But betting is not without cost.

That’s because the team is currently looking at a salary cap deficit of approximately 20 million that must be met between March 16 and the start of the league year. About $ 16 million will be lost through Whitworth’s retirement, but there are other issues:

Starting receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is unsigned for 2023 and even if he agrees to return to Ramsay – probably on a one-year contract – he faces long rehabilitation after surgery to correct a ruptured ACL in his left knee.

He was injured during the first half of the Super Bowl and will have to work hard for Beckham to return on time early next season.

Security start-up Eric Waddle, who joined the team for the play-off run after retiring two years ago, tore his right pectoral muscle during the Super Bowl. And he is retiring again.

Starting linebacker Von Miller, who traded from the Broncos to Ramsay in November, is a free agent. And while he has repeatedly stated how much he loves playing in LA, he has also stated that he would like to explore free agency.

Ultimately, the Rams will continue to suffer in the brain drain of recent years as coaches are leaving for better jobs. Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be introduced as the new coach of the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday and he is bringing in his last hard working coach Wes Phillips of Los Angeles, allegedly as the offensive coordinator.

So in 2022 Ramos will be tested to “run it again” if it is to actually try. At the very least, they need to adapt the word to suit their circumstances.