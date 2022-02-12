Rams legend Eric Dickerson won’t attend Super Bowl: ‘They wanted to give me tickets in the rafters’



The Los Angeles Rams will become the second team to play Super Bowl at their home stadium when Cincinnati face the Bengals on Sunday and many legends are expected to take part in the game.

One Rams Great says he is unlikely to enter Sophie Stadium.

Eric Dickerson, returning from the Hall of Fame, appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and the Pearl Show” and asked if he planned to join the game.

His response shocked the hosts.

“I don’t think I’m going to play,” Dickerson said. “I’m just going to watch it on TV.”

The show was followed by hosts Maggie Gray and Andrew Pearlph, who asked the franchise’s second-leading Rashar why he wouldn’t be in attendance at the team’s Super Bowl.

“Let’s put it this way, they wanted to give me a ticket on the raft,” Dickerson said via CBSSports.com. “In the 400’s, so I said, ‘I’d rather sit at home and watch it.'”

This is not the first time Dickerson has had problems with the franchise.

In 2016, Dickerson said he stopped participating in the games because former head coach Jeff Fisher had banned him from the team. Following Fisher’s dismissal in December 2016, Dickerson signed a one-day deal with the team so that he could retire as a Rams player. And he was appointed vice president of the business development team.

Dickerson ran more than 13,000 yards in his career, including with the Colts, Raiders and Falcons. He holds the record for the single-season run of the league with 2,105 yards, which he set in 1984. Dickerson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, was also named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.