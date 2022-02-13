Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford is the 'real deal', former NFL coach says

Ex Atlanta Falcons Head coach June Jones knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.

Jones, 68, spoke to Gadget Clock Digital Super Bowl LVI And what can fans expect when the two former No. 1 draft picks, Joe Twelve And Matthew StaffordWhen the class is closed Cincinnati Bengals And Los Angeles Rams See you at Sophie Stadium on Sunday night.

Super Bowl Champion Terrell Davis, Highs Ward Bengal-Rams predicts

“I think he was probably more prepared to enter the national football league than most young quarterbacks in the way he played. LSU“I think he was so accurate this post-season,” Jones said of Burroughs.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow (9) fights Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, 27, during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow (9) fights Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, 27, during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / Jeff Dean)

Jones said the biggest obstacle to a second-year quarterback would be the Rams defense. He praised Barrow’s perseverance but pointed to his league-high 51 bag as a major concern.

“His perseverance has been seen and it has really inspired his team to believe in him and I think it is becoming brighter and clearer with the whole football team,” he said.

“I think Rammus will try to get a quick throw from him and let them go four in front and I think if they can move a quick throw away they will get four in front pressure and if (twelve) they have to hold the ball when they are only four. Throwing in, I think Rams’ D-line is much better than Cincinnati’s offensive line. “

While he expects Twelve to do quite the show, Jones thinks it’s time for Stafford to shine.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with massive receiver Cooper Coop (10) after a second-half game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Play-off football game at the Raymond James Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with massive receiver Cooper Coop (10) after a second-half game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Play-off football game at the Raymond James Stadium.
(Kim Clement-USA Today Sports)

“He’s never been on a really good football team. Can he do it? Yeah he can do it and guess what, he’s proved he can do it with the Rams. I think if he can win this game, Don’t question Stafford. Again. “

Jones, who was the head coach Hawaii From 1999-2007, when I remember being fascinated by Stafford Georgia In 2008, Hawaii played in the sugar bowl.

“I know the kid is the real deal to watch the movie on him in college. I’ve always liked him, all I can say is that I noticed he threw more picks with Rams that weren’t good throws, had a chance to finish them but he made bad throws.” . “

Matthew Stafford # 9 of the Los Angeles Rams went off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Division Playoff game at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida on January 23, 2022.

Matthew Stafford # 9 of the Los Angeles Rams went off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Division Playoff game at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida on January 23, 2022.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

He continued: “He played through a lot of adversity in his early years and I see him play his best game this Sunday because he was an adult at every level before. Every coach in the league wants a Matthew Stafford. He is an experienced player who understands the game. And throw and you have it and it’s not a knock for Joe because I’ll tell you when Joe is a 10 or 12 year old boy I think he can be one of the best I’ve ever played in the national football league. I think that’s his. Possibility. ”

The Bengals and Rams will meet at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday at 6:30 ET.

