Rams’ Matthew Stafford reflects on reaction to NFL photographer fall: ‘That obviously happened really quickly’

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford She expressed her regret on Tuesday with how a reaction NFL The photographer falls off the stage during the team Super Bowl Parade last week, he said he wanted to get a “good response”.

Stafford, who took home the Lombardy Trophy with the Rams this season after 12 years of trying. Detroit LionsHe joined his wife, Kelly Stafford, in his podcast “The Morning After” to discuss Kelly Smiley’s viral reaction to falling off the stage, which caused the photographer to break her spine.

RAMS, Stafford Hospital Bill and NFL photographer Kelly Smiley’s broken camera costs

“We can’t talk about what happened,” Kelly Stafford said in the podcast. “There was a photographer who came down from behind the stage, asked if we wanted a picture, and I said, ‘Yes,’ because when I looked back at my camera roll, Matthew and I were literally zero.

Matthew Stafford (left) and Andrew Whitworth (center) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Matthew Stafford (left) and Andrew Whitworth (center) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Michael Owens / Getty Images)

“When he proposed, he backed away and fell,” he continued. “It was a horrible, horrible moment. Matthew looked at me and said, ‘Please check him,’ and turned around.”

Kelly Stafford said she went straight to Smiley and initially “can see that she’s OK.”

“We followed him, the moment we got in the car, Matthew actually looked at me and said, ‘Hey, would you contact Rams, ask how he’s?’ It did, they said, ‘we think he’ll be fine.’ We sent her flowers. We woke up the next day, not right. “

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship Parade on February 16, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship Parade on February 16, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
(Jevone Moore / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kelly Stafford said the quarterback texted Smiley, but his response had already gone viral at the time.

“It obviously happened really fast and suddenly and unexpectedly, and I hope I get a better response right now,” he said. “I didn’t apologize to her for that, but I’m glad she’s doing well. It’s one of the things you should try to do and train your feedback to be a little better next time.”

Matthew Stafford (left center) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Matthew Stafford (left center) of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates on stage during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Caitlin Mulkahi / Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford and Rams have announced that they will pay for Smiley’s treatment and replace her broken camera after she fell off the stage, which was about 6 feet off the ground.

