Rams’ Matthew Stafford throws ridiculous no-look pass in Super Bowl LVI, replays send social media into frenzy

12 seconds ago
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially a Super Bowl champion.

In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford took the Rams to a 12-5 record by throwing 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns. In the post-season, Stafford led Los Angeles to victories against the Arizona Cardinals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, and engineered the team’s return drive to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after beating Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football match on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Four points behind 3:06 to go into the game, Stafford made one of the best throws ever.

Stafford, always known as a gun-toting quarterback from his days with the Lions, turned up to look at receiver Brycen Hopkins, but it was for the purpose of freezing the Bengal safety Von Bell, giving the Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coop a 22-yard gain before giving him a fireball strike.

Several replays from different angles confirmed Stafford’s incredible pass, which he fitted into a very tight window and sent social media users to tune into the game in a frenzy.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards, including three touchdowns in the Super Bowl win.

Stafford teamed up with Kupp for a TD at 1:25 to cover the Rams’ 15-play, 79-yard drive to win their first title since the 1999 season.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Coop # 10 and Matthew Stafford # 9 are celebrating after the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Coop # 10 and Matthew Stafford # 9 are celebrating after the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
(Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

He also became the third Cuban in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team – Trent Delfer and Tom Bradyo won big games in their first season with their new squad.

Stafford, trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime, had a 35th comeback and the 45th game-winning drive of his career, the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2009.

