Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr out of Super Bowl LVI with knee injury

13 seconds ago
Los Angeles Rams Extensive receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Is considered as a potential MVP candidate for Super Bowl LVI But by halftime, he was ruled out with a knee injury.

Beckham, who first got the rams on board with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than half four minutes left, which the report described as an out-of-contact injury to his left knee.

Odell Beckham Jr. # 3 of the Los Angeles Rams fell to the ground after being injured in the second quarter during the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The former Cleveland Browns were running across the wideout field when his knee got stuck under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford in the second down.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is being watched by team coaches in the second quarter of the Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

(Via Gina Ferrazi / Los Angeles Times Getty Images)

According to the NFL Network, it was the same knee against which the ACL was torn in a game. Cincinnati Bengals 7 weeks.

Beckham returned to the sidelines with his left knee. He registered two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

