Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr out of Super Bowl LVI with knee injury



Los Angeles Rams Extensive receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Is considered as a potential MVP candidate for Super Bowl LVI But by halftime, he was ruled out with a knee injury.

Beckham, who first got the rams on board with a 17-yard touchdown catch, went down with less than half four minutes left, which the report described as an out-of-contact injury to his left knee.

The former Cleveland Browns were running across the wideout field when his knee got stuck under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford in the second down.

According to the NFL Network, it was the same knee against which the ACL was torn in a game. Cincinnati Bengals 7 weeks.

Beckham returned to the sidelines with his left knee. He registered two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.