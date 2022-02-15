Sports

Rams’ Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL during Super Bowl: report

Odell Beckham When the rollercoaster season took a turn for the worse on Sunday Los Angeles Rams Wideout came out of the Super Bowl with a knee injury just before halftime which, according to Monday’s report, is believed to have been caused by a torn ACL.

Sources said this information NFL Network Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury he suffered while playing against tennis. Cincinnati Bengals In October 2020.

Bengal’s Tyler Boyd Question Late Penalty Push NFL Fans Super Bowl Offing Rip

Beckham, who first got the Rams on board with a 17-yard touchdown catch, had less than half a minute left with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams is lying on the ground after being injured during the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.

(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The former Cleveland Brown Wideout was running across the field when his knee got stuck under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford in the second down. He returned to the sidelines after halftime but did not wear clothes to play.

After the game, Beckham tweeted to thank everyone for their support.

“Thank you for your love and support. God has always found me,” he tweeted. “He always had a plan. He made me a world champion! I’m so grateful!”

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being watched by team coaches during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

(Via Gina Ferrazi / Los Angeles Times Getty Images)

Beckham signed a one-year deal with Rams in November. Before splitting from the Browns, Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram showing his son dominating opponents, but quarterback Baker Mayfield He was not found. The video, posted on YouTube, shows the drama from the 3rd to the 6th week.

