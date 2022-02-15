Rams’ Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL during Super Bowl: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Odell Beckham When the rollercoaster season took a turn for the worse on Sunday Los Angeles Rams Wideout came out of the Super Bowl with a knee injury just before halftime which, according to Monday’s report, is believed to have been caused by a torn ACL.

Sources said this information NFL Network Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the same injury he suffered while playing against tennis. Cincinnati Bengals In October 2020.

Bengal’s Tyler Boyd Question Late Penalty Push NFL Fans Super Bowl Offing Rip

Beckham, who first got the Rams on board with a 17-yard touchdown catch, had less than half a minute left with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee.

The former Cleveland Brown Wideout was running across the field when his knee got stuck under his own weight, dropping a pass from Matthew Stafford in the second down. He returned to the sidelines after halftime but did not wear clothes to play.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, Beckham tweeted to thank everyone for their support.

“Thank you for your love and support. God has always found me,” he tweeted. “He always had a plan. He made me a world champion! I’m so grateful!”