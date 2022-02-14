Rams QB finally an NFL champ



‘Super’ effort – Quarterback Matthew Stafford has made the most use of his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the team win the NFC West and NFC Championship, then picked up his first Super Bowl win on Sunday night after Ramos Cincinnati beat the Bengals 23-20. Continue reading.

Ratcliffe: ‘Multiple’ allegations – John Rutcliffe, former director of National Intelligence, told Special Counsel John Durham that there was enough intelligence to support the allegations of “multiple people” at the start of the Trump-Russia investigation, Gadget Clock has learned. Continue reading.

Dames Covid reconsiders – Some state and local democratic leaders have begun to change their tune with the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandate; Others are not. Continue reading.

Eminem takes a knee – The NFL said it was “aware” that rapper Eminem was on his knees during the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance. “That report was incorrect,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement about a report claiming Eminem had been told he could not kneel. Continue reading.

‘Fight against the police’ – Two police officers were killed and 11 others were injured in 24-hour shootings across four states on Friday. “This is what we call the war on police,” Betsy Brantner, a 29-year-old police veteran and spokeswoman for the National Police Association, told Smith Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

Politics

Hillary’s Server Complaint – A few days before the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s tweets revealed that the candidate was pushing the now-distorted information that Donald Trump was using a “secret server” to link her to Russia. Continue reading.

Biden’s mood – President Biden’s practice of jaw-dropping with reporters continued last week as he told NBC’s Lester Holt, a “wise man” to highlight his past claims, that inflation would be “temporary”. The president has shown resentment and even hostility to journalists for more than a year in office. Continue reading.

Attack Scenario – On Sunday, National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said he did not know for sure what would happen in Ukraine, but described how a possible Russian aggression could take place. Continue reading.

Bernie’s Miss – Sen. In a Super Bowl tweet, Barney Sanders called on President Biden to cancel student loans. “How can it be that SoFI, a student loan refinancing company, could spend 625 million to put its name on LA Rams football stadium when 45 million American students are drowning 1.8 trillion in debt?” Continue reading.

Moving truckers – Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he reached an agreement this week with the leadership of the “Freedom Convoy” to remove trucks from residential areas. Continue reading.

Opinions

Chris Sweaker – As a former prosecutor, FBI special agent and chairman of the North Carolina Crime Commission, it is heartbreaking to witness the Biden administration’s more than 30 years of rapid change in crime control and violence reduction strategies. Continue reading.

Newt Gingrich – Truck drivers in Canada are being harassed by law enforcement because they have the courage to stand up for their faith. Continue reading.

Brad Myers – Bitcoin is the life raft for saving time and money. Bitcoin is a new-age version of a no-coup bond issued with a 99% discount with a tech company’s network impact. A typical daily ক্র 15 purchase of Bitcoin since January 2020 has generated 127% profit (11K). Continue reading.

Adam Brandon – If midterm elections are held today, chances are the GOP will take over the House and Senate. Midterms are usually a referendum on the current president, with most of the polls approving ratings sinking into the 40s. Continue reading.

Brett Swanson – The lack of skilled trade workers in the United States is a challenge, and it is going to get worse Recent supply-chain disruptions and a second thought about China’s manufacturing dominance could encourage domestic industry and exacerbate existing labor shortages. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 85 – Last summer a guy came up to me and asked me what I thought about all the crime and what we should do about it. I looked at him and said, “Stop all this.” The man looked at me in surprise. Then he said, “You’re not worried about locking up a lot of black men. Our prisons are full of black men, and we can’t lock them up.” And I said, “They’re not black. They’re criminals.” CContinue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

Fox business

Economic low – According to the Heritage Foundation’s annual index of economic independence, the economy sank to an all-time low under President Biden. Continue reading.

Pelosi Blast Manchin – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Caliph, said Sunday that skyrocketing inflation is due to more people entering the workplace, and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW, is wrong to claim that President Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act will hurt inflation. Continue reading.

Concerns – Some grocery stores are taking extra measures to prevent items from being stolen, but Florida is reportedly taking things to a new level by locking its stacks in a Walmart store security cable, according to a TickTock user. Continue reading.

Entertainment / Lifestyle

Star out for SBLVI – Hollywood stars crowded the Sophie Stadium on Sunday to watch the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Continue reading.

‘Tiger King’ Witness – The daughter of Carol Baskin’s second husband, who went missing about 25 years ago, will not file a murder case against her father’s former handman after Florida prosecutors come forward with an “explosive” new witness. Continue reading.

Devil’s Club Protest – Satanic Temple recently opened a “Devil’s Club” after school at a Molin, Illinois, middle school, to push back against the Christian Good News Club given to schoolgirls after class as part of its nationwide campaign. Continue reading.

Evan Reitman is dead. Evan Reitman, 75, the influential filmmaker and producer behind favorite comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters”, has died. Continue reading.

Video of the day

Louis Pug, executive vice president of the owner-operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), told Gadget Clock Live on Sunday that truck drivers in Canada and the United States wanted to “eliminate” the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Now look.

Today’s picture

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Cooper Coop, seen with his wife and children after the Super Bowl LVI, won the game’s MVP award after finishing eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Click here for the story behind the photo.

Fox Weather

What does the weather look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“President Biden is just ‘all talk and no work’. [regarding Russia and Ukraine] But his actions are contrary to his words. “– US Representative Victoria Spartz, R-IND.Follow Gadget Clock on social media

