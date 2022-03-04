Rams’ Sean McVay has Ukrainian fiancee on his mind amid Russian invasion: ‘This obviously hits home with me’



Los Angeles Rams head coach Shaun McVeigh is coming up with a big Super Bowl win, but the recent Russian attack in Ukraine has hit close to home.

McVeigh’s fianc, Veronica Khomein, is Ukrainian and has family in Ukraine.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine,” McVeigh said during a video conference with reporters on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times . “It obviously hits home with me … I am very proud to be associated with that culture, given the kindness with which he has handled it and the strength of his family.”

“President Zelensky’s leadership has been incredible. That’s the real thing here, and it really gives you a glimpse. My thoughts and prayers are with the many people who have been affected by this terrible time.”

McVeigh led the Rams in a Super Bowl LVI win against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium last month. And they will be looking to be the first team to repeat since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back-to-back titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Rams must stop working for them after losing six assistant coaches earlier this season, including attacking coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was definitely a special journey, and now you start moving forward,” McVeigh said. “And you want to be able to try and put in a lot of foundation pieces even though it’s an absolutely new year.