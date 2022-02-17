Rams, Staffords to pay hospital bills and broken camera costs for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley



The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew and Kelly Stafford have said they will cover the medical expenses of NFL photographer Kelly Smiley, who was injured during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Smiley was seen taking pictures of the Rams players and Matthew and Kelly were with Stafford when he fell back on the stage and fell. The Rams quarterback was seen walking away when Kelly went to see if the photographer was OK.

Rams expressed some frustration for moving away from the quarterback situation.

Los Angeles and Staffords have issued a statement, lending their support to Smiley.

“We have been in contact with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the joint statement said. “As we told Kelly, we will cover all her hospital bills and replace her camera. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe for Smiley has raised over $ 43,000 to help with recovery. Radio host Pat McAfee has donated $ 5,000 to the fund.

Smiley, an award-winning photographer who is the photo editor of the NFL and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, gave an update on her health on social media.

“It’s me. I’m waiting in the ER for X-ray results. My two cameras are broken but I’m fine,” he wrote first.

Three hours later, he gave an update: “Unfortunately I broke my spine.”

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley who fell during the Rams Super Bowl Parade has broken her spine

The stage was seen about 6 feet away from the ground. It’s not clear if Quarterback came to the rescue after his fall.

