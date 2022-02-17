Sports

Rams, Staffords to pay hospital bills and broken camera costs for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley

Rams, Staffords to pay hospital bills and broken camera costs for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley
The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew and Kelly Stafford have said they will cover the medical expenses of NFL photographer Kelly Smiley, who was injured during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Smiley was seen taking pictures of the Rams players and Matthew and Kelly were with Stafford when he fell back on the stage and fell. The Rams quarterback was seen walking away when Kelly went to see if the photographer was OK.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during the team's victory celebration and parade in Cincinnati after the Rams' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during the team’s victory celebration and parade in Cincinnati after the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rams expressed some frustration for moving away from the quarterback situation.

Los Angeles and Staffords have issued a statement, lending their support to Smiley.

“We have been in contact with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the joint statement said. “As we told Kelly, we will cover all her hospital bills and replace her camera. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe for Smiley has raised over $ 43,000 to help with recovery. Radio host Pat McAfee has donated $ 5,000 to the fund.

Smiley, an award-winning photographer who is the photo editor of the NFL and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, gave an update on her health on social media.

“It’s me. I’m waiting in the ER for X-ray results. My two cameras are broken but I’m fine,” he wrote first.

Marks at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade and Rally on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Marks at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade and Rally on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Three hours later, he gave an update: “Unfortunately I broke my spine.”

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley who fell during the Rams Super Bowl Parade has broken her spine

The stage was seen about 6 feet away from the ground. It’s not clear if Quarterback came to the rescue after his fall.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and alcohol during the parade, and Tom Brady suggested drinking some water during the parade. Stafford led a 15-play drive to set up a touchdown pass ahead of Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coupe.

After Los Angeles Cincinnati beat the Bengals 23-20, he helped the team win the NFC West, led the Rams to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night.

Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Kuppe had two of his three touchdown passes.

Buses carrying players and coaches from the Los Angeles Rams take the Cincinnati fans to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football match on Sunday, February 16, 2022, during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles after their win against the Bengals on Sunday.

Buses carrying players and coaches from the Los Angeles Rams take the Cincinnati fans to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football match on Sunday, February 16, 2022, during the team’s victory parade in Los Angeles after their win against the Bengals on Sunday.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams acquired Stafford in a trade from the Detroit Lions before the start of the 2021 season and it is clear that he made the most profit in his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. This was his first touchdown of 40 or more since the 2011 season.

