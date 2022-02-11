Rams WR Cooper Kupp grabs NFL Offensive Player of the Year award



Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was honored as the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kupp, who was recognized at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, led the league in receptions (145), yards, (1,947), and touchdowns (16) and was a key piece of the Rams offense. Recognized as an unanimous All-Pro, Kupp came away with 34 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor pulled in 10 votes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had three votes, and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers had two.

Kupp’s production was off the charts. While working with quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time, Kupp had 14 games with 10 or more catches, and he never finished a game with fewer than seven receptions. He also had 100 or more yards in 11 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupp became the fourth Rams player to win the award. Running backs Eric Dickerson (1986), Marshall Faulk (1999, 2000, 2001), and Todd Gurley (2017) were also recognized as some of the game’s best offensive players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.