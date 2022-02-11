Sports

Rams WR Cooper Kupp grabs NFL Offensive Player of the Year award

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rams WR Cooper Kupp grabs NFL Offensive Player of the Year award
Written by admin
Rams WR Cooper Kupp grabs NFL Offensive Player of the Year award

Rams WR Cooper Kupp grabs NFL Offensive Player of the Year award

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was honored as the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kupp, who was recognized at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, led the league in receptions (145), yards, (1,947), and touchdowns (16) and was a key piece of the Rams offense. Recognized as an unanimous All-Pro, Kupp came away with 34 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor pulled in 10 votes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had three votes, and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers had two.

Kupp’s production was off the charts. While working with quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time, Kupp had 14 games with 10 or more catches, and he never finished a game with fewer than seven receptions. He also had 100 or more yards in 11 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupp became the fourth Rams player to win the award. Running backs Eric Dickerson (1986), Marshall Faulk (1999, 2000, 2001), and Todd Gurley (2017) were also recognized as some of the game’s best offensive players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ Also  kabaddi player-arrested-in-case-of-arms-and-ammunition-smuggling-also-taliban-bareheaded-women-volleyball-player-in-afghanistan head of

#Rams #Cooper #Kupp #grabs #NFL #Offensive #Player #Year #award

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Egyptian side Wadi Degla sign former Manchester City winger

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment