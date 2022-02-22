Rams WR Van Jefferson selects perfect name for newborn son



Van Jefferson achieved so much in six hours that some people never do.

Just minutes after winning the Super Bowl with his Rams teammates, Jefferson and his babies rushed to the hospital for the birth of their son. On Monday, Jefferson unveiled the newborn’s name – Champ. How appropriate.

“It’s not always picked,” Jefferson said as a guest Adam Shafter podcast. “We were really thinking about Win and Miles, but then it was like, ‘I think it’s very appropriate to name him Champ.'”

Jefferson, who learned of his wife’s delivery during a Confetti-filled Super Bowl celebration, told Shepherd that his son’s name was as much a blessing to his wife as the victory in Los Angeles.

“We just saw it and Champ is like a fighter. And my wife is a fighter. What he did the whole game and what he did throughout the whole Super Bowl week, Super Bowl week was so crazy, he’s a champ and he’s a fighter, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That’s the name we got. “

Although Jefferson finished the Super Bowl with a fairly routine four catches for 23 yards, his Super Sunday proved to be nothing more than ordinary.

Jefferson added, “I don’t think anything will be able to put it on top for sure.”

