Sports

Rams WR Van Jefferson selects perfect name for newborn son

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rams WR Van Jefferson selects perfect name for newborn son
Written by admin
Rams WR Van Jefferson selects perfect name for newborn son

Rams WR Van Jefferson selects perfect name for newborn son

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Van Jefferson achieved so much in six hours that some people never do.

Just minutes after winning the Super Bowl with his Rams teammates, Jefferson and his babies rushed to the hospital for the birth of their son. On Monday, Jefferson unveiled the newborn’s name – Champ. How appropriate.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) missed a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) missed a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

“It’s not always picked,” Jefferson said as a guest Adam Shafter podcast. “We were really thinking about Win and Miles, but then it was like, ‘I think it’s very appropriate to name him Champ.'”

Jefferson, who learned of his wife’s delivery during a Confetti-filled Super Bowl celebration, told Shepherd that his son’s name was as much a blessing to his wife as the victory in Los Angeles.

“We just saw it and Champ is like a fighter. And my wife is a fighter. What he did the whole game and what he did throughout the whole Super Bowl week, Super Bowl week was so crazy, he’s a champ and he’s a fighter, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That’s the name we got. “

Although Jefferson finished the Super Bowl with a fairly routine four catches for 23 yards, his Super Sunday proved to be nothing more than ordinary.

READ Also  IPL 2021 MI Vs RR Live Cricket Full Scorecard 51st Match - IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan's innings begins, Lewis-Jaiswal pair at the crease

Jefferson added, “I don’t think anything will be able to put it on top for sure.”

Good thing they won, because the baby boy’s tongue doesn’t stop completely.

#Rams #Van #Jefferson #selects #perfect #newborn #son

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Aliyah Boston ties SEC mark, No. 1 Gamecocks top Tennessee

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment