Rana’s son arrested in Munawar

His uncle was shot dead in Goa

Police have already sent four people to jail in the case.

Ashish Sumit Mishra, Lucknow

The famous poet Munawar Rana is in the spotlight nowadays not with his poetry but with controversial statements and lawsuits. Earlier, where a case was filed against him for his controversial statement, his son Tabrez was arrested by Rae Bareli police on Wednesday from his residence in Lucknow.

Please state that Tabrez is accused of shooting himself. This led to the filing of a case in the Kotwali town of Rae Bareli. Since then, police have been conducting raids in various places to arrest Tabrez.

This was the case

Poet Munawar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana was brutally attacked at a petrol pump at Tripura Chowk on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway. Tabrez had accused his uncles Ismail Rana, Rafe Rana, Shakeel Rana, Jamil Rana and cousin Yasar Rana of plotting the attack at Kotwali.

Tabrez had attacked himself

During the investigation, the police found the case to be false. Disclosing the incident, the SP had claimed that Tabrez had planned to attack himself. Police have arrested four people and sent them to jail for aiding and abetting the incident and firing on Tabrez’s car. Police had also raided his residence in Lucknow in search of Tabrez, but he had absconded.

Rana on Munawar made controversial statements against the Taliban

A case was registered against Hazrat Munawar Rana at the Hazratganj police station on August 20 in connection with his controversial statement against the Taliban. The Hindu Mahasabha and the Valmiki community had lodged a complaint against Rana at Munawar in Hazratganj Kotwali. A case was registered under sections 153A, 505 (1B), 295A, 31A SC / ST of the IPC at Hazratganj police station.

