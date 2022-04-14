Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt are husband and wife now: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs attend marriage | Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena arrived with Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt seen wearing a turban – PICS
Ranbir-Alia’s wedding
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in Punjabi customs today at their home ‘Vastu Apartment’ in Pali Hill, Mumbai. All close relatives including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma and others attended the wedding. Friends arrived.
Soni Razdan arrived
Let us tell you, Ranbir-Alia’s wedding rituals were completed on the 11th floor of ‘Vastu Apartment’. Alia lives on the 5th floor of the same building and Ranbir lives on the 7th floor.
Ayan Mukerji
Ayan Mukerji arrived at the wedding. To keep their marriage super secret, both the actors and their families have made strict security arrangements.
Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda has also reached Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. She is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. She looked gorgeous in a blue and yellow outfit.
girly ones
Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt were seen donning a turban. This picture has been shared by Rahul on Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with Saif Ali Khan at the wedding. While Taimur and Jeh reached the venue after some delay.
wedding celebration
According to the reports, a special menu has been kept for the bride and groom here. A vegan burger was set up for Alia and a sushi counter was set up for Ranbir. Chefs of Delhi are making special chicken, mutton, dal makhani, paneer tikka, roti and tandoori dishes for the wedding.
grand reception
According to the reports, the grand reception will be organized on the 16th. In which all the stars of Bollywood will be involved. Invitations have been sent to all.
