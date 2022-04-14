Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt dreamy wedding pictures Alia Bhatt beams as Ranbir puts sindoor | Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding pictures

Finally the pictures are out which fans were eagerly waiting for. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding pictures. Yes, another daughter-in-law has been welcomed in the Kapoor family and Alia Bhatt has now become the maternal uncle of Rishi Kapoor – Neetu Kapoor’s daughter-in-law and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Taimur and Jeh.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took seven rounds at Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment Vastu today and now Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from her wedding with a sweet note.

Sharing these pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote – Today, among our friends and families, we took seven rounds in the loveliest corner of our house, our balcony. In this balcony we have spent five years of our relationship. After accumulating so many memories, we are now excited to create so many beautiful memories together. Those memories that will be tied in small quarrels, happiness, laughter, peace, peace, watching movies together and eating Chinese. Thank you for joining us in the golden moments of our lives and for showering us with love always. Ranbir and Alia.

