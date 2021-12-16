Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Marriage: ‘When are we getting married?’ Ranbir Kapoor asked Alia Bhatt a question in front of everyone; The actress turned red with shame

Popular celebs in B-town are getting married one by one. In such a situation, now Ranbir-Alia fans are looking towards this couple with the hope that when both will give this good news to their loved ones. Recently the motion poster of the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ was released in Delhi. During this, a fan questioned Ranbir Kapoor about his marriage.

Fan asked Ranbir Kapoor- ‘When are you and Alia Bhatt going to get married?’ On hearing this question, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started blushing and started looking at each other. After this Ranbir Kapoor also answered this question. Ranbir said- ‘How many marriages have you seen in the last one year, yes or no? So I guess we should be happy like this now?’

However, after this Ranbir Kapoor questioned Alia Bhatt about marriage at the same time, after which Alia started blushing. Ranbir turned to Alia and asked- ‘When will we both get married?’ During this, the actress appeared in confusion and laughed and said- ‘Why are you asking me?’ After this reply of Alia, Ranbir asked Aryan Mukerji standing nearby- ‘Who is re-announcing the release date of Brahmastra?’

Ranbir had a lot of fun on this event. Ranbir also started teasing Alia by saying ‘R’ letter. He said- ‘Why are people constantly questioning you about your relationship with ‘R’? In response to this, Alia said- ‘The truth is that R is the biggest number 8 of my life.’

Alia also asked a question to Ranbir during this. Alia asked- ‘Do you remember when we started dating?’ To this Ranbir replied- ‘When did we meet for the first time…?’ On hearing this, Alia started smiling. ‘2017, January 1. You also shared a picture the next morning on Insta. You were wearing a black ganji, along with a leather jacket. Alia started laughing after Ranbir’s reply. Let us tell you, the fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In such a situation, like the rest of the celebs, the fans also want to see this couple tied in marriage.