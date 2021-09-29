Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Private Photo: Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt outside Jodhpur have surfaced on the internet.

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday, Alia Bhatt first expressed her love on social media and called it her life. Both are currently in Jodhpur and some photos of the occasion have surfaced on social media. These pictures have been shared from Ranbir and Alia’s fan page, in which both are seen spending some special moments with each other.

In these pictures, both are seen enjoying the sunset time under the open sky. The pictures show Ranbir lying on the ground and Alia sitting next to him.





Looking at the pictures, it seems that both of them are sitting on the bank of the river. These pictures are taken from a distance, which the artists may not be aware of.

Alia wished Ranbir a happy birthday on Instagram. In this picture, the two are seen sitting on the edge of the lake and enjoying the sunset. Alia rests her head on Ranbir’s shoulder and both are seen holding hands. From fans to friends and their loved ones, Alia’s post is much loved. Alia wrote with this picture, ‘Happy birthday to my life.’



According to reports, Alia and Ranbir also love the wedding venue in Jodhpur. The marriage of the two has been discussed for a long time. For the first time, the two will be seen together in the film ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy.