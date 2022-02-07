Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt ready for wedding in April 2022 here read latest update. Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding in April 2022 read here report

The news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage has once again come into the limelight in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other for more than 2 years. Every year the news comes about the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that both will get married soon. At the same time, according to the latest information, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to get married in April this year. It is believed that this couple will tie the knot in the year 2022.

It is being told that along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the family of both is preparing for the wedding. Last year in 2021 too, Ranbir and Alia were going to marry each other, due to some reason both of them got postponed. According to the news of a website, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have planned to get married in April.

The family of both has started preparing for it. Ranbir-Alia will get married in Ranthambore. This is the favorite place of both. Many times Ranbir Kapoor and Alia go here for vacation. On the other hand, it is being said in a report that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married in Mumbai and not in any other city.

Ranbir-Alia have taken the decision to get married amidst some close friends and family. More than Alia, Ranbir Kapoor is quite reserved about his personal life. Because of this, he wants to marry Aaliya only among his close people. By the way, it is also being said that like every time, this time too the news of this marriage can only be a rumour.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven’t made any plans for the wedding yet. Recall that in the year 2020, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he can marry his girlfriend Alia Bhatt soon. Ranbir and Alia’s marriage has also been postponed due to Corona epidemic.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 18:22 [IST]