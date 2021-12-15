Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer brahmastra motion poster release directed by ayan mukherjee | Brilliant motion poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra released, see this spectacular glimpse

News oi-Varsha Rani

The motion poster of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has been released. The blazing motion poster of this film was released during the live launch. Recently the release date of Brahmastra has also been revealed. Recently many pictures have also come out from Brahmastra.

The motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The launch event of this motion poster was streamed from Hotstar, YouTube to Brahmastra social media platforms.

Alia Bhatt pays obeisance to Ayan Mukerji at Bangla Saheb Gurdwara in Delhi ahead of the launch of the motion poster of Brahmastra. Also shared pictures on social media. Let us tell you that the film Brahmastra has been continuously in discussion due to its big budget.

T 4129 – ‘Shiva’ ke satya ko naman 🙏 .. Uske astra ko naman! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022#brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/NgKqCXHkCW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)



December 15, 2021

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a poster before the release of the motion poster of Brahmastra. In which he is seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. At the same time, along with the release of the motion poster of Brahmastra, there was a trend on Twitter.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding reception: The party is on this day, guests will have to bring RT-PCR report

This is the first time that real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen in the film. Both are dating each other for a long time. Now he is going to be seen in the film too. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, suffered frequent delays due to various reasons.

EPIC is the word for



#brahmastra

poster!



pic.twitter.com/ja6vot2D4l — Ranbir Kapoor Daily (@RanbirDaily)



December 15, 2021

Brahmastra- Announcement of release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra, the biggest explosion will happen on this day!

Brahmastra- Amitabh Bachchan showed a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, the first poster will be released tomorrow!

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Salman-Ranbir and Hrithik sent a gift of crores, the senses will be blown away

Salman Khan-Ranbir Kapoor, special guest at Katrina Kaif’s wedding, revealed the secret from the leaked picture, what is the truth!

Wait is over, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ on this day?

Ranbir Kapoor’s picture surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, fire is coming out of hand?

From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, EX boyfriends weren’t invited to Katrina Kaif’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s marriage postponed for the third time, due to these four reasons, only seven rounds will be taken in 2023

Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s strong film!

Breaking Buzz: Aamir Khan – Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for a bang, booking done in 2022

Alia Bhatt will become Mrs Alia Ranbir Kapoor before the release of Brahmastra, love story started from this film

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s final release date has changed six times

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Nora Fatehi Song Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De Song Getting Viral on Social Media But Have You Heard the Orignal One | Nora Fatehi's 'Coca Cola' song is a remake of this Pakistani song, you will be stunned to see the video Allow Notifications You have already subscribed