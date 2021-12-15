Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer brahmastra motion poster release directed by ayan mukherjee | Brilliant motion poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra released, see this spectacular glimpse

10 seconds ago
by admin
The motion poster of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra has been released. The blazing motion poster of this film was released during the live launch. Recently the release date of Brahmastra has also been revealed. Recently many pictures have also come out from Brahmastra.

The motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi. The launch event of this motion poster was streamed from Hotstar, YouTube to Brahmastra social media platforms.

brahmastra

Alia Bhatt pays obeisance to Ayan Mukerji at Bangla Saheb Gurdwara in Delhi ahead of the launch of the motion poster of Brahmastra. Also shared pictures on social media. Let us tell you that the film Brahmastra has been continuously in discussion due to its big budget.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a poster before the release of the motion poster of Brahmastra. In which he is seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. At the same time, along with the release of the motion poster of Brahmastra, there was a trend on Twitter.

This is the first time that real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen in the film. Both are dating each other for a long time. Now he is going to be seen in the film too. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, suffered frequent delays due to various reasons.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer brahmastra motion poster release directed by ayan mukherjee


