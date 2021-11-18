Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt to get engaged on November 29 in an intimate ceremony | Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s engagement going to happen on November 29

Marriage has happened at different places There were rumors that last year Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to get married in France between February 8 – 10. Although these reports were constantly denied, but after these reports, this photoshopped picture of Ranbir and Alia started going viral. At the same time, a fake wedding card had also gone viral. Although the spelling of Alia’s name in this card was wrong, after which all these reports came fullstop according to which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were going to tie the knot. brought the lockdown closer Ranbir and Alia have spent a lot of time together in the lockdown and Ranbir has also given a hint during an interview that he may get married soon. Ranbir and Alia were seen spending time together during the lockdown. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also confirmed that Alia is not staying with her. At the same time, Alia has been welcomed with loud noise in the Kapoor family. Ranbir’s mother tells Alia her world. Have worn the lucky ring Recently Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself where her face was hidden and a ring was seen in her hand with 8 numbers on it. 8 is Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number and when it was seen in Alia’s hands, the fans were very happy that Alia and Ranbir’s luck has now joined together. READ Also Online-only Outriders can be paused in single-player — if you have an Nvidia GPU --> -->

Alia and Ranbir’s strong bond

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s cute actions are always caught on camera. Like during an event, this picture of Ranbir was captured on the wallpaper of the phone in Alia’s hand. It was believed that had there not been a lockdown last year, both would have tied the knot. After this, the Kapoor family got a big shock due to the death of Rishi Kapoor. When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer in London, Alia Bhatt firmly stood by the whole family and spent a lot of time with Rishi Kapoor in London.

Love story started on the sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor since childhood. Not only this, she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor only. Their cute sea love story started on the sets of Brahmastra. But both of them came together in front of the world as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Just a few months back, Ranbir Kapoor reached Alia Bhatt’s house with his entire family. Seeing their pictures together, once again the rumors of the marriage of both of them spread rapidly, but these rumors were stopped equally fast.

The news of engagement also flew earlier

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also welcomed the new year together. His entire family reached Jaisalmer to celebrate the new year. Even more interesting was the reception of this new year with Deepika and Ranveer, after which rumors of their engagement at a five-star resort in Jaisalmer once again sparked. Now it remains to be seen when they finally tie the knot.