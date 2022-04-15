Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding inside pics and videos | Inside pictures and videos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding

celebrated like this

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated becoming husband and wife after taking seven rounds. Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for the last five years.

welcome to family

Alia Bhatt has received a loud welcome in the Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt has now become the sister-in-law of Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain.

welcome son-in-law

Karan Johar also attended this wedding. Karan Johar is Alia Bhatt’s mentor and treats her like his daughter. Writing a cute note for Ranbir and Alia, Karan Johar named Ranbir Kapoor as his son-in-law.

the youngest bridegroom

The youngest bridegroom of this marriage was Kareena Kapoor’s younger Nawab Jeh Ali Khan who was looking very cute. At the same time, Taimur was also seen twinning with Saif Ali Khan for Mamu’s wedding.

eldest member of the household

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest member of the Kapoor family. Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking his blessings. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor had told in an interview that Randhir Kapoor now has amnesia, due to which he insists on talking to Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir-Alia met media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came to meet the media as husband and wife. Fans are very fond of Alia’s pictures from the wedding and they have not seen any Bollywood wedding with this simplicity.

