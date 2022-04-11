Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: New house of the couple and RK studio decked up with lights | Ranbir-Alia’s wedding: Preparations begin in full swing, house decorated like a bride and RK Studio, see photos

Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

If rumors are to be believed, the couple will host a grand reception on April 17 at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Where all the stars of Bollywood will be seen. Invitation cards have been sent to all.

Only 28 guests will be included

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding will be held between family and close friends. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt shared that only 28 guests will attend the wedding. They will all take off for Chembur with safety. Ranbir-Alia will tie the knot at RK House.

wedding theme

The entire theme of the wedding is said to be ‘light-toned and pastel’. HT has confirmed that Alia Bhatt’s manager along with a team of 10 people is taking care of all the wedding preparations. It is being told that the preparations for the wedding had started in March itself.

complete security arrangements

Planning is going on for about a month in advance regarding security in marriage. According to the information, 200 bouncers will be deployed in Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Guards will be deployed at RK Studio and Vastu in Chembur at both the places. Along with this, countermeasures of drones have also been taken.

Chef from Lucknow

Neetu Kapoor has reportedly roped in chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for the five-day long wedding function. The guests will have a variety of cuisines ranging from Mughlai cuisine to Continental, Mexican to Italian. According to the report, around 50 counters will be set up for food.