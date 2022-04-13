Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding Updates: Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs arrive for pre-wedding festivities | Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s wedding: Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma and everyone close to the Haldi-Henna rituals, PICS

Karishma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who came for the pre-wedding function, are looking very beautiful. Karishma is wearing a yellow sari for the turmeric-henna function.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the same time, Kareena Kapoor is seen in a white lehenga. Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has left for Goa to attend the ceremony and marriage.

Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and their daughter Samara were spotted outside the Vastu apartment for the puja ceremony. All three were seen wearing traditional clothes.

Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima is looking very beautiful. Let me tell you, Riddhima has come to Mumbai from Delhi last night.

Apart from these, guests are also coming to ‘Vastu Apartment’, whose videos are going viral on social media.

Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir and Alia’s close friend Ayan Mukerji also reached Vastu Apartments for the ceremony. This morning’s Ayaan had congratulated Ranbir-Alia with a video on social media.

Reema Jain

Ranbir’s aunt Reema Jain was also spotted outside the house for the puja ceremony. The couple’s pre-wedding ceremony and wedding will be attended by only their family members, close friends and a few celebs.

tight security arrangements

Tight security arrangements have also been made for the wedding. The responsibility of security has been given to Mumbai’s Best Security Force ‘9/11’ agency.

