Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra finally gets a release date after 7 years | Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra release date announced

Film to be made for 10 years Brahmastra is Dharma Productions' most expensive film till date. The budget of the film is 300 crores. The film will release in five languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. When the film was announced, Ayan Mukerji had a plan to make this trilogy within 10 years. When the film was announced as Dragon, its heroine was given a lot of consideration. Earlier Deepika Padukone was finalized in the film but everyone believed that Deepika's look would change a lot in 10 years. In such a situation, a small heroine should be finalized. This is where the love story started After this Alia Bhatt became the finalist in Brahmastra and a love story started. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story started on the sets of Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Shiva and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film. Hearing his name, people called the film a blockbuster. After hearing the name of the film and the names of the characters of Ranbir Alia, many had speculated that the film might be based on Amish Tripathi's book Meluha's death. superhero movie brahmastra Brahmastra is actually the story of a superhero who tries to get the world's most powerful weapon. Ranbir Kapoor will be this superhero whose name will be Shiva and Alia Bhatt will be his girlfriend Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of Shiva's guru in the film. Nagarjuna will be an archeology expert in the film. Nagarjuna will take his children to study a village on the banks of the Ganges.

The logo was launched in the fair of Mahakumbh

The logo of Brahmastra was launched during the Kumbh Mela. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reached Sangam city Prayagraj. Interestingly, this is the birth place of Amitabh Bachchan but he could not be a part of this launch due to some reason. Since then, several release dates of the film have been announced continuously. The last confirmed date of the film was 4th December 2020 but that too has passed. Now the new release date of the film has not been announced.

The best starcast of the film

Shahrukh Khan has a wonderful cameo in the film. According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a man who has superpowers in the film. But his superpower is stolen by the film’s villain Mouni Roy. After this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will start searching for this superpower and will guide them by Mahaguru Amitabh Bachchan. The starcast of the film is superb. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Bachchan sahab and Ranbir Kapoor

During the shoot in Manali, Amitabh Bachchan also shot at minus 3 degrees and wrote that sometimes it feels like the body is no longer ready for all this. But then I reach the set and life comes. Amitabh Bachchan was very impressed with Ranbir Kapoor during the shooting of the film. He also shared a post praising Ranbir’s work.