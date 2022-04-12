Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s wedding postponed due to this reason confirms brother Rahul Bhatt | Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s wedding postponed
Security Responsibility
Rahul Bhatt confirmed in an interview to India Today that he cannot sing dance in this marriage. Because Rahul has also taken the responsibility of security and 10 bouncers of his company will be engaged on this work. At the same time, Rahul himself will also take care of all the security. Rahul told INDIA TODAY that you take the confirmed news from me that this marriage will not happen on 13-14 April.
To be married on April 17
According to earlier reports, Ranbir and Alia are going to take seven rounds on April 16. After this a small reception party is also to be held on April 17. This date was perfect because it is a weekend. But now after the news of changing the date of marriage, no one can confirm the real date of marriage.
Will take seven rounds like parents
Ranbir and Alia will take seven rounds at RK House in Chembur, the grandparents of Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. It was here that Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were also married. This marriage is being done as soon as possible because, Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather’s health is very bad and he wants to see this marriage.
Mr and Mrs from the first film release
Now it will be their decision whether Alia Bhatt changes her name after marriage or not, but yes, it is sure that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor must have been married before the release of Ranbir and Alia’s first film Brahmastra. That is, Mrs. Kapoor or Mrs. Alia Bhatt, with any name, but Alia Bhatt must have become Mrs.
Had a crush on Ranbir since childhood
Interestingly, Alia Bhatt had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor since childhood. In an interview, she told that when she was young, she had a big poster of Ranbir Kapoor in her room. Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Since then Alia Bhatt had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor.
love story started with brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s cute love story began on the sets of Brahmastra. But both of them came together in front of the world as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Just a few months back, Ranbir Kapoor reached Alia Bhatt’s house with his entire family. Seeing their pictures together, once again the rumors of the marriage of both of them spread rapidly, but these rumors were stopped equally fast.
Fake wedding card and pictures viral
There were rumors that last year Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to get married in France between February 8 – 10. Although these reports were constantly denied, but after these reports, this photoshopped picture of Ranbir and Alia started going viral. At the same time, a fake wedding card had also gone viral. Although the spelling of Alia’s name in this card was wrong, after which all these reports came fullstop according to which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were going to tie the knot.
