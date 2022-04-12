Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s wedding postponed due to this reason confirms brother Rahul Bhatt | Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s wedding postponed

Security Responsibility

Rahul Bhatt confirmed in an interview to India Today that he cannot sing dance in this marriage. Because Rahul has also taken the responsibility of security and 10 bouncers of his company will be engaged on this work. At the same time, Rahul himself will also take care of all the security. Rahul told INDIA TODAY that you take the confirmed news from me that this marriage will not happen on 13-14 April.

To be married on April 17

According to earlier reports, Ranbir and Alia are going to take seven rounds on April 16. After this a small reception party is also to be held on April 17. This date was perfect because it is a weekend. But now after the news of changing the date of marriage, no one can confirm the real date of marriage.

Will take seven rounds like parents

Ranbir and Alia will take seven rounds at RK House in Chembur, the grandparents of Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. It was here that Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were also married. This marriage is being done as soon as possible because, Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather’s health is very bad and he wants to see this marriage.

Mr and Mrs from the first film release

Now it will be their decision whether Alia Bhatt changes her name after marriage or not, but yes, it is sure that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor must have been married before the release of Ranbir and Alia’s first film Brahmastra. That is, Mrs. Kapoor or Mrs. Alia Bhatt, with any name, but Alia Bhatt must have become Mrs.

READ Also Persona 5 Strikers is a perfect excuse to reunite with the Phantom Thieves

-->