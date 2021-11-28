Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan come together for a film goes on floor in mid 2022 | Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor sign film together
PK got the first glimpse
The audience’s wish to see Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in one frame was fulfilled by Rajkumar Hirani with PK. Ranbir Kapoor was seen doing a cameo in the last scene of this film which was the biggest surprise of the film. Since during that time, social media was not so fast, this news was kept hidden from the people.
PK sequel was expected
At the juncture where Rajkumar Hirani ended PK with Ranbir Kapoor, fans were hoping that Rajkumar Hirani might come up with a sequel to PK with Ranbir Kapoor. But these rumours remained grounded. However, Rajkumar Hirani returned with Ranbir Kapoor, but with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.
Aamir – Ranbir’s side
Talking about Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the name of both was also associated together with Gulshan Kumar biopic Mughal. There were reports that Aamir Khan became a part of this project after Akshay Kumar left the film. Aamir also thought of directing it and also producing it. Also, he decided to name Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role in the film. But this project got shelved.
who will be the heroine
Now Aamir Khan is finally going to be seen in the same film with Ranbir Kapoor. The heroine of this film has not been decided yet but Aamir Khan wanted to work with Alia Bhatt in Laal Singh Chaddha for the last time. Alia left Laal Singh Chaddha for Bhansali film Inshallah with Salman Khan. Now it has to be seen whether Aamir Khan can really connect with Alia Bhatt this time along with Ranbir Kapoor. And if this happens then we do not need to tell how this trio will explode.
Will films be affected?
Aamir Khan is a perfectionist and spends years on a film. Same is the case with Ranbir Kapoor as well. In such a situation, if both are working together on a film, then it can have the biggest impact on Ranbir Kapoor’s ambitious film Ramayana. It is believed that for this film of Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor has agreed to play Ram and Hrithik Roshan to become Ravana.
Ranbir is fully packed
If we talk about 2022, Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera is releasing in March followed by Brahmasra with Alia Bhatt in September. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be busy shooting for his remaining two films, Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Both these films are releasing on the weekend of 26 January and 15 August 2023.
