Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan come together for a film goes on floor in mid 2022 | Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor sign film together

PK got the first glimpse

The audience’s wish to see Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in one frame was fulfilled by Rajkumar Hirani with PK. Ranbir Kapoor was seen doing a cameo in the last scene of this film which was the biggest surprise of the film. Since during that time, social media was not so fast, this news was kept hidden from the people.

PK sequel was expected

At the juncture where Rajkumar Hirani ended PK with Ranbir Kapoor, fans were hoping that Rajkumar Hirani might come up with a sequel to PK with Ranbir Kapoor. But these rumours remained grounded. However, Rajkumar Hirani returned with Ranbir Kapoor, but with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.

Aamir – Ranbir’s side

Talking about Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the name of both was also associated together with Gulshan Kumar biopic Mughal. There were reports that Aamir Khan became a part of this project after Akshay Kumar left the film. Aamir also thought of directing it and also producing it. Also, he decided to name Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role in the film. But this project got shelved.

who will be the heroine

Now Aamir Khan is finally going to be seen in the same film with Ranbir Kapoor. The heroine of this film has not been decided yet but Aamir Khan wanted to work with Alia Bhatt in Laal Singh Chaddha for the last time. Alia left Laal Singh Chaddha for Bhansali film Inshallah with Salman Khan. Now it has to be seen whether Aamir Khan can really connect with Alia Bhatt this time along with Ranbir Kapoor. And if this happens then we do not need to tell how this trio will explode.

