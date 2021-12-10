Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to announce release date of Brahmastra on 15 December? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ on this day?

gossips oi-Salman Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been in the news for a long time. Fans were waiting when the first poster and release date of this film would be announced by the makers. If some media reports are to be believed, then its wait is about to end because it can be announced on the coming December 15. Yes, reports say that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will release the first poster themselves and the release date of the film will be announced.

Sara Ali Khan reached Nizamuddin Auliya’s dargah, listened to qawwali and congratulated her on Friday!

However, no official announcement has been made by the makers. This film has also been in a lot of news regarding its starcast. The megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan is in a strong character in the film. Apart from these, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy are also going to be a part of the film.

Let us tell you that Brahmastra will be made in many parts. It is being said that this is the first part of this franchise. Whose budget has been more than 300 crores. Alia Bhatt will hit the theaters this year with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also feature Ajay Devgn in a cameo. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, for some time he has been continuously in discussion about the film Shamshera.

It is one of those films which are being made for many years but have not been completed for some reason or the other. This film started many times but was not completed. After this the film got affected during Corona Ka. However, now everything will happen very quickly.

Ranbir Kapoor’s picture surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, fire is coming out of hand?

Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s strong film!

Alia Bhatt will become Mrs Alia Ranbir Kapoor before the release of Brahmastra, love story started from this film

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s final release date has changed six times

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt to complete Brahmastra shooting after seven years, final schedule and release details

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s incomplete film even after spending 300 crores, the joke is flying fiercely

Alia and Ranbir will reach this place for the last schedule of Brahmastra, shooting will end soon!

Big disclosure about the release of Brahmastra? Ranbir Kapoor’s fans will be completely disappointed!

Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ and Ranbir-Alia’s ‘Brahmastra’ also became a victim of Corona – work stopped

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra release date revealed, big bang after Diwali, new details!

This bad news came again from ‘Brahmastra’? Ranbir Kapoor’s fans will be completely disappointed!

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt – Actress ready with back to back five films, will have a blast in 2021- 2022

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anupama: Kavya was insured after seeing Anupama returning in Vanraj's life, now made Toshu a soft target Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt all set to announce release date of Brahmastra on 15 December? Read the details.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 18:22 [IST]