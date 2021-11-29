Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt postpone their wedding to 2023 because of these four reasons | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt postpone marriage till 2023

very busy schedule Ranbir and Alia have a badly hectic schedule till 2022. While Alia Bhatt will be busy promoting her films Gangubai, Brahmastra and RRR, she will also start shooting for her other two films Rocky – Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Zee Le Zara. Due to these films, Alia is not having any time left. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will also be busy with the promotion of his films Shamshera and Brahmastra next year and the shooting of the remaining two films Luv Ranjan’s film and Animal. In such a situation, the time of marriage will be difficult to pass. Fans get married again and again There were rumors that last year Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to get married in France between February 8 – 10. Although these reports were constantly denied, but after these reports, this photoshopped picture of Ranbir and Alia started going viral. At the same time, a fake wedding card had also gone viral. Although the spelling of Alia’s name in this card was wrong, after which all these reports came fullstop according to which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were going to tie the knot. Alia Bhatt is Neetu Kapoor’s world Ranbir and Alia have spent a lot of time together in the lockdown and Ranbir has also given a hint during an interview that he may get married soon. Ranbir and Alia were seen spending time together during the lockdown. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also confirmed that Alia is not staying with her. At the same time, Alia has been welcomed with loud noise in the Kapoor family. Ranbir’s mother tells Alia her world. READ Also Poster of Nusrat Bharucha released in Janhit Mein: Film Janhit Mein released Shooting: Filming of 'Janhit Mein Zari' has started in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. --> -->

lucky ring

Recently Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself where her face was hidden and a ring was seen in her hand with 8 numbers on it. 8 is Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number and when it was seen in Alia’s hands, the fans were very happy that Alia and Ranbir’s luck has now joined together.

Has been engaged many times

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also welcomed the new year together. His entire family reached Jaisalmer to celebrate the new year. Even more interesting was the reception of this new year with Deepika and Ranveer, after which rumors of their engagement at a five-star resort in Jaisalmer once again sparked. Now it remains to be seen when they finally tie the knot.

viral wedding photo

Fans are so eagerly waiting for this wedding that the pictures of Ranbir and Alia are photoshopped and viral. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s cute actions are always caught on camera. Like during an event, this picture of Ranbir was captured on the wallpaper of the phone in Alia’s hand. It remains to be seen whether this marriage takes place in 2023 or once again it remains a mere rumour.