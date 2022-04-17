Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reception party inside unseen pics | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reception party

Mandatory Selfie With Sisters Ranbir's family and friends shared some pictures from the party where Ranbir was seen having a great time with his sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor. great party Alia Bhatt's mentor and Karan Johar, who is considered very close to the Kapoor family, also attended the party. Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt and he treats Alia like his daughter. At the same time, Alia also ties Rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash. party guests The party was attended by close friends of Ranbir and Alia including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal among others. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia were nowhere to be seen in the party which includes almost all the stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's Girl Gang Alia Bhatt and her girl gang also graced their wedding reception. It is worth noting that Alia Bhatt has been present at every friend's wedding and videos of these weddings are also present on the internet. Alia with best friends Alia Bhatt's two best friends in life – Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. This picture of Alia and Ranbir is not from their reception but from their Mehndi – Sangeet function where both were seen immersed in each other.

ready for the party

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni looked like this ready for the reception party.

party guests

Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gauri Khan reached this party. At the same time, Shahrukh Khan arrived while lowering the curtains of his car. Shahrukh Khan has come in the look of his next film at this time.

Arjun – Malaika

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are very good friends. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is the best friend of Ranbir Kapoor’s sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is obvious that on this occasion he had to attend this party.

Luv Ranjan – Shweta Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s next film. Luv Ranjan also reached this party. Recently Luv Ranjan has also tied the knot. On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is Ranbir Kapoor’s sister-in-law, also reached the party.

best friends

Ranbir and Alia’s best friends were also a part of the party. These best friends are like family to Ranbir and Alia. Ayan Mukerji started his career with Ranbir Kapoor and till now he has worked only with Ranbir Kapoor in his career.

Whose number is next?

As in every marriage in every family – whose number is next. The answer is Ranbir Kapoor’s brother Aadar Jain. Aadar is the son of Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain who is currently dating Tara Sutaria.