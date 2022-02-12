Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!
title is not final
The title of the film has not been finalized as of now. There is no doubt that the fans are eagerly waiting for this film. After all, for the first time, the pair of Ranbir and Shraddha is going to be seen together. At the same time, Boney Kapoor is playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the film and Dimple Kapadia is playing the role of Ranbir’s mother.
luv ranjan movie
The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. If reports are to be believed, Deepika was also approached for the film, but she refused as the dates were not possible. Gave.
Producer Ankur Garg is excited
Talking about the film, Ankur says, “We are excited to present Luv Ranjan’s film with the new and fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film. Will happen.”
Shraddha praises Ranbir
On the experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha said- “I was very excited to work with Ranbir. I just heard what a wonderful actor he is and now I can say that I have heard all the praises for Ranbir. Yes, they are all true. Having shot a few scenes in Delhi, I can say it was a very different experience.”
Love Ranjan movies
At the same time, Shraddha has already said that she likes Luv Ranjan’s films very much. “I am very excited to work with Luv sir. I think he is a brilliant director and I love the way he makes films and connects with the audience,” the actress said.
Ajay Devgan left
The special thing is that when this film was announced two years ago, Ajay Devgan was also in this romantic-comedy. But after some time Ajay Devgan got away from this project.
