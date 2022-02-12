Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!

title is not final

The title of the film has not been finalized as of now. There is no doubt that the fans are eagerly waiting for this film. After all, for the first time, the pair of Ranbir and Shraddha is going to be seen together. At the same time, Boney Kapoor is playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the film and Dimple Kapadia is playing the role of Ranbir’s mother.

luv ranjan movie

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. If reports are to be believed, Deepika was also approached for the film, but she refused as the dates were not possible. Gave.

Producer Ankur Garg is excited

Talking about the film, Ankur says, “We are excited to present Luv Ranjan’s film with the new and fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film. Will happen.”

Shraddha praises Ranbir

On the experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha said- “I was very excited to work with Ranbir. I just heard what a wonderful actor he is and now I can say that I have heard all the praises for Ranbir. Yes, they are all true. Having shot a few scenes in Delhi, I can say it was a very different experience.”

