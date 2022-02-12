Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!
Written by admin
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com in Mumbai | Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai!

title is not final

title is not final

The title of the film has not been finalized as of now. There is no doubt that the fans are eagerly waiting for this film. After all, for the first time, the pair of Ranbir and Shraddha is going to be seen together. At the same time, Boney Kapoor is playing the role of Ranbir’s father in the film and Dimple Kapadia is playing the role of Ranbir’s mother.

luv ranjan movie

luv ranjan movie

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. If reports are to be believed, Deepika was also approached for the film, but she refused as the dates were not possible. Gave.

Producer Ankur Garg is excited

Producer Ankur Garg is excited

Talking about the film, Ankur says, “We are excited to present Luv Ranjan’s film with the new and fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film. Will happen.”

Shraddha praises Ranbir

Shraddha praises Ranbir

On the experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha said- “I was very excited to work with Ranbir. I just heard what a wonderful actor he is and now I can say that I have heard all the praises for Ranbir. Yes, they are all true. Having shot a few scenes in Delhi, I can say it was a very different experience.”

READ Also  John Abraham joins the shooting of YRF Shah Rukh Khan Starr Pathan | John Abraham joins the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'
-->
Love Ranjan movies

Love Ranjan movies

At the same time, Shraddha has already said that she likes Luv Ranjan’s films very much. “I am very excited to work with Luv sir. I think he is a brilliant director and I love the way he makes films and connects with the audience,” the actress said.

Ajay Devgan left

Ajay Devgan left

The special thing is that when this film was announced two years ago, Ajay Devgan was also in this romantic-comedy. But after some time Ajay Devgan got away from this project.

#Ranbir #Kapoor #Shraddha #Kapoor #shooting #Luv #Ranjans #romcom #Mumbai #Shraddha #Kapoor #Ranbir #Kapoor #shooting #Luv #Ranjans #film #Mumbai

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Pooja Bhatt puts NCB informant's life in danger: Aryan Khan's drug case The actress said - tell them to stop taking selfies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment