Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan’s untitled next release date announced | Announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic-comedy – locked on the big date of 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's untitled next release date announced

2 days ago
The new release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com film has been announced. The film will be released in theaters on March 8, 2023, on the occasion of Holi. Let us tell you, earlier this film was to be released on 26 January 2023. Shahrukh Khan’s much awaited action film ‘Pathan’ will be released on the occasion.

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy wrapping up Ranbir and Shraddha’s romantic comedy. The shooting of the film is going on continuously.

Pathan Teaser - Shahrukh Khan announces a bang with Deepika and John, Pathan's release date out

While there has been a lot of speculation about the other cast of the film and its story, the makers have kept the details of the film a secret. But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing screen space for the first time has left the audience quite excited. Ranbir-Shraddha will be seen together for the first time with this film.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Ranbir and Shraddha.

Producer Ankur Garg is excited

Talking about the film, Ankur says, “We are excited to present Luv Ranjan’s film with the new and fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film. Will happen.”

Shraddha praises Ranbir

On the experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha said- “I was very excited to work with Ranbir. I just heard what a wonderful actor he is and now I can say that I have heard all the praises for Ranbir. Yes, they are all true. Having shot a few scenes in Delhi, I can say it was a very different experience.”

Love Ranjan movies

At the same time, Shraddha has already said that she likes Luv Ranjan’s films a lot. “I am very excited to work with Luv sir. I think he is a brilliant director and I love the way he makes films and connects with the audience,” the actress said.

Ajay Devgan left

The special thing is that when this film was announced two years ago, Ajay Devgan was also in this romantic-comedy. But after some time Ajay Devgan got away from this project.

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on 8th March, 2023 on Holi. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January, 2023.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:20 [IST]

READ Also  Disco Elysium: The Final Cut review: like an epic yet enigmatic novel

