Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan’s untitled next release date announced | Announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic-comedy – locked on the big date of 2023

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The new release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com film has been announced. The film will be released in theaters on March 8, 2023, on the occasion of Holi. Let us tell you, earlier this film was to be released on 26 January 2023. Shahrukh Khan’s much awaited action film ‘Pathan’ will be released on the occasion.

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy wrapping up Ranbir and Shraddha’s romantic comedy. The shooting of the film is going on continuously.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the other cast of the film and its story, the makers have kept the details of the film a secret. But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing screen space for the first time has left the audience quite excited. Ranbir-Shraddha will be seen together for the first time with this film.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles along with Ranbir and Shraddha.