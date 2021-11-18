Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on 26 January 2023! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on this day

News oi-Salman Khan

Luv Ranjan’s next directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on January 26, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022. But now the new theatrical release date of the film has raised the anticipation especially among the fans of Ranbir and Shraddha.

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy wrapping up his next untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead roles.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the other cast of the film and its story, the makers have kept the details of the much-awaited project a secret. But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing screen space for the first time has got the audience excited and they are eagerly waiting for it.

Interestingly, through this film, Ranbir and Luv are collaborating together for the first time. If reports are to be believed, the makers are in Delhi to start the last phase of shooting in India.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the next film starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 15:03 [IST]