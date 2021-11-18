Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on 26 January 2023! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on this day

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on 26 January 2023! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on this day
Written by admin
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on 26 January 2023! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on this day

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on 26 January 2023! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on this day

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Luv Ranjan’s next directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on January 26, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022. But now the new theatrical release date of the film has raised the anticipation especially among the fans of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Sidharth Malhotra's action film Yoddha announced, strong poster released!Sidharth Malhotra’s action film Yoddha announced, strong poster released!

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy wrapping up his next untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead roles.

ranbir kapoor, shraddha kapoor, ranbir kapoor, shraddha kapoor

While there has been a lot of speculation about the other cast of the film and its story, the makers have kept the details of the much-awaited project a secret. But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing screen space for the first time has got the audience excited and they are eagerly waiting for it.

Interestingly, through this film, Ranbir and Luv are collaborating together for the first time. If reports are to be believed, the makers are in Delhi to start the last phase of shooting in India.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the next film starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

  • alia ranbir romantic pics 13 1637230789

    Alia Bhatt is going to get engaged to Ranbir Kapoor on November 29, will take seven rounds after brother-in-law’s respect

  • adar jain tara sutaria wedding 1637204668

    Before Ranbir Kapoor, brother Aadar Jain will marry Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt’s student of the year junior!

  • om shanti om saawariya1 1636436454

    14 Years – Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor entered together with a bang clash

  • untitled5 1636371638

    ‘Shahrukh Khan is playing the role of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, is not doing justice to his talent’

  • alia ranbir wedding postponed 1636275177

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s December wedding postponed, the reason is very romantic, new date details

  • ranbir alia diwali pics 1636096531

    Ranbir-Alia’s romantic Diwali pics break internet record, viral faster than Rajdhani

  • alia ranbir 1635687793

    Pic Of The Day: Alia Bhatt shows off her new ring while hiding her face, joins her luck with Ranbir

  • 1 1635327081

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may get married in December? Closeness increased during ‘Brahmastra’!

  • alia bhatt gangubai 1634149256

    Ranbir Kapoor gave the first review of Gangubai Kathiawadi, said – Alia Bhatt’s National Award confirmed

  • 1 1633763718

    Nitesh Tiwari’s 750 crores Ramayana – To become Ram and Ravana, Hrithik-Ranbir will take a huge fee of 75 crores!

  • salman khan eid box office 1633711421

    Salman Khan handed over his Eid release date to Tiger Shroff – Ranbir Kapoor? Flop Eid is giving for four consecutive years

  • animal film 1633706614

    Ranbir Kapoor captures Salman Khan’s Eid, will attack Eid 2023 with Animals

english summary

Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film will be release on 26 January 2023! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 15:03 [IST]


#Ranbir #Kapoor #Shraddha #Kapoors #untitled #film #released #January #Ranbir #Kapoor #Shraddha #Kapoor #starrer #untitled #film #release #day

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment