Ranbir Kapoor block 2023 republic day independence day Now Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal release date out | Ranbir Kapoor has booked two festivals for the year 2023, now the release date of Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been announced

8 seconds ago
The release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s Untitled film with Luv Ranjan was announced recently. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film will be released on the occasion of Republic Day in the year 2023. Now the release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s animal film is coming out.

The release date of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is out. It is being told that Animal will be released on the occasion of Independence Day of the year 2023. With this, Ranbir Kapoor has taken away the big occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of the year 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s animal will release on August 13, 2023. Fans also have high hopes from this film of Sandeep Reddy, who made superhit films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor in the top line, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor have come together for the first time through this film.

The crime drama, which is already a topic of discussion amongst the audience, will celebrate its grand release on 11th August 2023. Along with the development of the project, the makers have announced the release of this fine film in theatres.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 18:19 [IST]

