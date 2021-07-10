Ranbir Kapoor Childhood Picture Gone Viral On Instagram | Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood picture went viral, fans were convinced to see the cute style

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor may not be on social media but his presence is definitely there. His photos go viral on Facebook and Instagram every day. Recently, a picture of his childhood has surfaced on social media, seeing which people are getting impressed by his cute style.

Ranbir’s cute style

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor is becoming very viral on social media. In this photo Ranbir Kapoor is seen with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir is wearing a white shirt and white pants in the photo and his mother is holding his hand. To avoid the sun, Ranbir is hiding his eyes with his hands. This style of Ranbir is very much liked by his fans.

Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra

Talking about the workfront of Ranbir Kapoor, he will soon start and finish the shooting of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. The last phase of the film will be shot in Budapest. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead role in this film. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also in the lead roles.

Ranbir movies

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’. In this film, Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The shooting of this film has not started yet. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

